Corpus Christi Watershed

“A Man Can Kill With a Gun, a Bomb, or a Lance…”
Latest Posts
They did a terrible thing
When the windows were opened, men like Father Franquesa found cracks to do terrible things to sacred music.
What surprised me about regularly singing the Gloria in Latin
By Mark Haas
“A chorus of groans erupted: ‘Mr. Haaaaaasssss, whyyyy?'”
PDF Download • “Music List” for 9 November
Readers have expressed interest in examining the “music list” I prepared for this coming Sunday.
Exclusive Interview • Hannah Houston w/ Mæstro Richard J. Clark
Richard J. Clark interviews Hannah Houston Re: the “Simply Liturgical” website.
“Reader Feedback” • 5 November 2025
“Although I don’t have much to offer, I want to be able to offer something for the great work you do!”
Never Work For A Priest Or Bishop Who Believes Sacred Music Should Be “Entertainment”
Unsolicited advice for prospective choir directors.
When Pilgrims Sing, the World Disappears
By Mark Haas
“Their culture blended into the harmony of the Church. They were no longer citizens. They were Catholic.”
The Beauty of the Propers for All Souls’ Day (and the Requiem Mass)
“This year, November 2nd falls on a Sunday—something that hasn’t happened since 2014—and suddenly, every person in your parish has the opportunity to encounter this profound liturgy.” —Dan Marshall
PDF Download • Christmas Piece (SATB) — “Angels We Have Heard on High” with Text in Latin
“Although it’s not a lengthy piece, it uses techniques which singers love: canon, pedal tones, memorable tunes, etc.” —Veronica Moreno
A Practical Method of Projecting Solfege for Chant
By Mark Haas
“The choristers are not only learning the Propers more quickly but are also internalizing the sound of solfege in relation to Gregorian modes.”
PDF Downloads • Four (4) Simple Pieces in Harmony for Men’s Choirs
By Corrinne May
‘Outstanding choral repertoire for men’s voices is more precious than gold.’ —Corrinne May
Children’s Repertoire • Mueller’s Recommendations
Further thoughts about children’s choirs…
PDF Download • “Marian Antiphon Booklet” (4 pages) + Five Rhythmic Considerations
This 4-page ‘insert’ contains the seasonal Marian antiphons and various settings of the “Kýrie” my parish will be learning.
False Accusations
Even if the accusation is false, we tend to think of that person—forevermore—as “tainted” or “damaged goods.”
“Can Choral Music Survive?” • 3 Reasons It Will
You may think I’m crazy, but I have a belief when it comes to choral music.
A Simple Way to Sing and Notate Organum Harmony
By Mark Haas
“Organum is a humble addition to Gregorian chant, yet it opens a profound sonic world.”
Feast of the Jesuit Martyrs of North America
Their feast got replaced by a Sunday this year.
Fulton J. Sheen + this Sunday’s “Entrance Chant”
Gregorian melodies ‘stick’ in one’s memory in a way that’s both marvelous and surprising.
Children’s Repertoire • Three More Recommendations by Keven Smith
By Keven Smith
Don’t give up. Your work with young singers today will continue to bear fruit for decades after you die.
PDF Download • Liturgical Round (“Canon”) for your Children’s Choir
An example that’s truly great art, yet still within their reach.
Important Quote by a Church Musician
My friend is a highly-placed musician at the Vatican.
Fulton J. Sheen Played The Pipe Organ!
Sheen would occasionally display his skill on the organ to his friends.
Dr. Samuel Backman • “Rooted In Tradition: The Allegory of a Tree”
Most readers would not find themselves in the category of people who are looking to try a “clown Mass” or some other dubious experiment!
Every Diocesan Music Commission Should Do This
By Mark Haas
“To assist this process, I have compiled links to the documents…” —Mark Haas
PDF Downloads
PDF Download • Offertory (9 Nov.)
“Mother and Head of all churches of the City and of the World” says the inscription over the entrance.
Job Opening • $65,000 per year +
Exciting job opening in Michigan for a Roman Catholic choir director!
“Offertory” at Catholic Funerals
This setting cleverly inserts themes from the absolution of the body.
“In Paradisum” • Gregorian Chant
While the coffin is being carried to the grave, the following anthem is sung.
Gospel Options for 2 November (“All Souls”)
We’ve been told some bishops are suppressing the TLM because of “unity”…
“Music List” • All Souls (2 November)
Readers have expressed interest in examining the “music list” I prepared for this coming Sunday.