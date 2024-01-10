Released • Jeff Ostrowski’s Seminar: “Secrets of the Conscientious Choirmaster” (9+ hours)

NOWLEDGE IS POWER—at least for the conscientious choirmaster! By popular demand, Jeff Ostrowski has spent six months creating a video seminar based upon innumerable lectures, masterclasses, and tutorials he’s presented over the last decade at the Sacred Music Symposium. Mr. Ostrowski, an organist and choirmaster, was already internationally-known as a composer before the age of thirty. He founded—and still organizes—the annual SACRED MUSIC SYMPOSIUM in Los Angeles. You’re cordially invited to read the glowing reviews by participants of this event, more than a hundred of which have been posted on its website. (They were submitted by choir directors across the globe.) To those who assisted him, Mr. Ostrowski wrote this note.

🔴 Five Crucial Links:

Telephone Call • If you purchase the “PREMIUM VERSION,” you’ll receive a personal 45-minute consultation (via telephone) with Jeff Ostrowski. If you didn’t understand something during the seminar—or if sufficient attention was not given to a topic of interest to you—this phone call will remedy that. You can also ask Mr. Ostrowski questions which have nothing to do with the seminar; the choice is yours. If for any reason you have difficulty reaching Mr. Ostrowski, send him an email: dom.pothier@gmail.com with the subject heading: Personal Phone Call.

Examples

Jeff’s Volunteer Choir

Jeff Ostrowski selected all his singers from among the congregation. In other words, 100% of the singers he directs came from families in his parish. His choirs contain zero “outside” singers, zero non-Catholics, and zero paid singers. Many members had never sung—in any choir—before he recruited them to sing at Mass.

* Example • “O Sola Magnarum Urbium” (females only)

—They had never rehearsed this piece before singing it!

* Example • “What Child Is This?” (sung in Latin)

—Jeff sings all the voices to his own arrangement.

—Jeff even attempts to sing the girls’ parts!

