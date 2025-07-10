HIS SUMMER, Sacred Music Symposium 2025 was invited to take part in “Michigan Palestrina500” at Sacred Heart Parish in Grand Rapids. Our fifty singers sang—in a breathtaking way—various works by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, including his AVE MARIA for five voices, conducted by Corrinne May. One of this year’s participants is involved in “behind-the-scenes” work with Michigan Palestrina500, and in the following photograph (kindly sent to us by A.L.A.) you can see her in the choir loft with Peter Phillips and The Tallis Scholars. Moreover, copies of the choral supplement for the Brébeuf Hymnal can be seen resting on the pipe organ console.

Historic Occasion • The following photograph shows the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal choral supplement resting peacefully on music stands in front of the famous Tallis Scholars singers.

Stay Tuned • Over the next few months, we will be releasing recordings from Sacred Music Symposium 2025.

