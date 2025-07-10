Corpus Christi Watershed

“A much greater source of anxiety to Us is the style of action of those who maintain that liturgical worship should shed its sacred character, who foolishly say we should substitute for sacred items & furnishings ordinary common things in daily use.” —Pope Saint Paul VI (14 Oct 1968)

Views from the Choir Loft

The Tallis Scholars

·

HIS SUMMER, Sacred Music Symposium 2025 was invited to take part in “Michigan Palestrina500” at Sacred Heart Parish in Grand Rapids. Our fifty singers sang—in a breathtaking way—various works by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, including his AVE MARIA for five voices, conducted by Corrinne May. One of this year’s participants is involved in “behind-the-scenes” work with Michigan Palestrina500, and in the following photograph (kindly sent to us by A.L.A.) you can see her in the choir loft with Peter Phillips and The Tallis Scholars. Moreover, copies of the choral supplement for the Brébeuf Hymnal can be seen resting on the pipe organ console.

Historic Occasion The following photograph shows the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal choral supplement resting peacefully on music stands in front of the famous Tallis Scholars singers.

Stay Tuned Over the next few months, we will be releasing recordings from Sacred Music Symposium 2025.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.