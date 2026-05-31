“CCW Subscriptions” • (Update — 31 May 2026)

Paying the $4.95 monthly fee

gives each subscriber full access

to every part of our website.

HAVE BEEN PRAYING in front of the BLESSED SACRAMENT in thanksgiving because our transition to ‘subscription’ access has gone swimmingly. The unknown has always unnerved me, so the coming change had me totally on edge, frazzled over how it might all shake out. For twenty years, we gave everything for free—but owing to a recent decision by the board of directors, a tiny monthly charge is now required for users of our website. A few international transactions have been blocked (because banks are wary of such transactions), and I’ve reached out to those people, doing whatever I can to help.1

Please Take Note! • One problem has been experienced by multiple users. They receive an email from WORDPRESS, but it ends up in their SPAM folder by mistake. On the telephone, I remind them that the SPAM folder is different from their ‘junk’ folder. When they finally look in their SPAM folder— which isn’t the same as their trash folder—everything works perfectly.2

Donors vs. Subscribers • We still need donations, and generous folks have magnanimously continued to donate in addition to subscribing. On the other hand, several donors canceled their recurring donations in favor of a subscription—and this is only natural. We cherish any support you’re able to give us: large or small.

Good Comments • Broadly speaking, the comments received during this transitional period have been warm and encouraging. I share one (below) but to understand it, you must realize that axios is a Greek word meaning “you are worthy.” Here’s the message we received, from an American choir director:

Dear Corpus Christi Watershed:



I wanted to express my (enthused) support at your decision to switch to a subscription model. You have generously offered free material at your own expense of time and energy, and it has graciously gifted the Body of Christ in the field of sacred music. But as our Lord has said, “the laborer deserves his wages.” You are COMPLETELY justified in requesting/requiring payment for what you offer. And yet, you are still keeping it cheap.



As an expression of gratitude for your previous generosity (and desire to support your apostolate, via the subscription itself and via donation) I have opted to technically relinquish double what you require for your resources! I say this not to give myself accolades—after all, $9.90 is still not a lot of money—but so that you know the donation of the same amount was not a mistake on my end. God bless you, as “you are worthy.” AXIOS!

Opposition • Since launching our subscription program, several members of our team have received screenshots showing ugly accusations against CORPUS CHRISTI WATERSHED—defamation both shameful and baseless. I forwarded one to a friend who teaches Renaissance polyphony at an Ivy League university. His reply: “That proves you’re doing excellent work.” We’ve also received a few venomous emails from fakers (who believe we don’t know their true identity). Some letters were difficult to decipher.3

As followers of Christ, we are called—in Matthew 5:44—to imitate our Savior, who forgave the very men nailing Him to the Cross. Indeed, we pledge to do this whenever we pray the PATER NOSTER. Nevertheless, unpleasant missives sharpen our gratitude for messages from readers who value our efforts. So please keep sending those words of encouragement: they mean more than you’ll ever know!

1 Whenever a transaction gets blocked, it becomes a source of frustration. I reach out via text message, email, zoom, facebook, or telephone. I’m very sorry whenever subscribers experience inconvenience—on the other hand, it’s been pretty cool to speak on the telephone to people as far away as Japan, South America, and New Zealand.

2 Years ago, I was responsible for arranging a lunch between a cardinal and the head of the PONTIFICAL INSTITUTE OF SACRED MUSIC in Rome. There was a confusing mixup, which caused me great anxiety. Specifically, the cardinal’s emails were ending up in my SPAM folder. In all the years prior, his emails had never once ended up in my SPAM folder. (Nor did they ever get sent there afterwards.) Who among us can untangle the dark arithmetic of computers?

3 For instance, one said he’d be fine with all the resources being “obliterated” (destroyed) but having the website’s users help subsidize it—in his mind—was unacceptable. As I mentioned in this article, it was our pleasure for 20 years to give away everything for free. However, the board of directors decided it was unfair that only a handful of faithful and generous donors were bearing the burden of financial support. For that reason, we were forced to reach out to the community for support.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.