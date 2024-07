I’m not sure whether anyone wants to peruse my musical outline for tomorrow—which is(15th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year B)—but if you would like to, you can download this PDF document (2 pages) . I’ve only been at this job less than two weeks—after spending ten years in Los Angeles—so I don’t have a choir yet. But that will come with time.

Here’s the PDF file (vocalist) of the Cfor this coming Sunday. It’s anof the ancient “Dum Clamárem” Introit. This afternoon, I wrote out this unofficial organ accompaniment , in which I tried to preserve the chant’s modality. I realize some people never listen to internet videos, but if you want to hear a rehearsal video I made for this chant: click here

Sometimes men— usually not women —brag publicly about how much money they make. It’s important to remember that everything (everything) comes from God, and we’ll be held responsible for every cent. Anything we currently possess is only thanks to God , Who gave us our bodies, minds, health, energy … indeed, our very existence. Only a foolish and gullible person believes in the myth of a “self-made man.” And Saint John Henry Newman reminds us: “The Catholic Church holds it better for the sun and moon to drop from heaven, for the earth to fail, and for all the many millions on it to die of starvation in extremest agony, as far as temporal affliction goes, than that one soul, I will not say, should be lost, but should commit one single venial sin, should tell one wilful untruth, or should steal one poor farthing without excuse.”

—Jeff Ostrowski