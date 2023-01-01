Catalog of Beautiful Manuscripts of Sacred Gregorian Chant

This catalog of Gregorian Chant manuscripts has been assembled to make it easy for anyone to quickly access the vast collection of manuscripts that are available, and by doing so, to learn exactly what has been sung at Mass across the centuries by our Catholic forefathers. There is no substitute for seeing the manuscripts with your own eyes to gain a full understanding and appreciation of the Sacred Music we have inherited. More manuscripts will be added to this catalog continuously, so check back often to see what is new.
This Graduale from St. Emmeram Regensburg was published in the late X Century.
This Graduale is from the Southern Netherlands, Diocese of Liège, a major city in the Belgian province by the same name. Written in the middle of the XV Century.
A Gradual from a convent of Cistercian nuns, XIII Century, Cologne, Germany.
A Missal from Drachenfels Abbey, XIV Century (1388), Rhineland Germany.
Gradual dating from the 12th century (before 1160-1170), used by the Prémontré order at the Abbey of Bellelay.
A Gradual made in 1225 for the Cistercian Abbey in Salem, Germany.
A Gradual from the early XIV Century (1322) from the Order of St. Augustine, Klosterneuburg, Austria.
A very beautiful Graduale with many color illustrations, published in Soest, Germany in the late XIV Century or around 1400.
This Graduale of Arras, France was published in the XIII Century.
The Graduale Rotomagense is a XIII Century manuscript from the cathedral in Rouen, France.
This is the Graduale of the Abbey of St. Victor in Marseille, South France. XIII Century (1270-1297).
A complete Gradual circa 1250, probably originated in Hautcrêt Abbey, Romont, Switzerland.
This Antiphonaire from Nîmes, France was published in the XI Century.
A Noted Missal of Dominican origin. XIII Century (1275), Italy.
Regensburg Missal, XIII Century (1279), Regensburg, Germany.
Gradual and lectionary with Epistles and Gospels. XI Century, St. Gallen, Switzerland.
A Tropary, Versiculary and Sequentiary. XI century, St. Gallen, Switzerland.
This beautiful Cistercian Gradual was the second of two made for the Abbey of Vauclair in the XIII Century.
This beautiful Cistercian Gradual was the first of two made for the Abbey of Vauclair in the XIII Century.