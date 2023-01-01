Catalog of Beautiful Manuscripts of Sacred Gregorian Chant

This catalog of Gregorian Chant manuscripts has been assembled to make it easy for anyone to quickly access the vast collection of manuscripts that are available, and by doing so, to learn exactly what has been sung at Mass across the centuries by our Catholic forefathers. There is no substitute for seeing the manuscripts with your own eyes to gain a full understanding and appreciation of the Sacred Music we have inherited. More manuscripts will be added to this catalog continuously, so check back often to see what is new.

Manuscripts, X Century Bamberg Graduale 6 This Graduale from St. Emmeram Regensburg was published in the late X Century. View Manuscripts, XV Century Belgium Graduale 415 This Graduale is from the Southern Netherlands, Diocese of Liège, a major city in the Belgian province by the same name. Written in the middle of the XV Century. View Manuscripts, XIII Century Cistercian Gradual A Gradual from a convent of Cistercian nuns, XIII Century, Cologne, Germany. View Manuscripts, XIV Century Drachenfels Abbey Missal A Missal from Drachenfels Abbey, XIV Century (1388), Rhineland Germany. View Manuscripts, XII Gradual of Bellelay Abbey Gradual dating from the 12th century (before 1160-1170), used by the Prémontré order at the Abbey of Bellelay. View Manuscripts, XIII Century Graduale Cisterciense A Gradual made in 1225 for the Cistercian Abbey in Salem, Germany. View Manuscripts, XIV Century Graduale Claustroneoburgense 588 A Gradual from the early XIV Century (1322) from the Order of St. Augustine, Klosterneuburg, Austria. View Manuscripts, XII Graduale Cum Neumis This Graduale of unknown origin was published in 1171. View Manuscripts, XIV Century Graduale Düsseldorf A very beautiful Graduale with many color illustrations, published in Soest, Germany in the late XIV Century or around 1400. View Manuscripts, XIII Century Graduale of Arras This Graduale of Arras, France was published in the XIII Century. View Manuscripts, XIII Century Graduale Rotomagense The Graduale Rotomagense is a XIII Century manuscript from the cathedral in Rouen, France. View Manuscripts, XIII Century Graduale Sancti Victoris This is the Graduale of the Abbey of St. Victor in Marseille, South France. XIII Century (1270-1297). View Manuscripts, XIII Century Hautcrêt Abbey Gradual A complete Gradual circa 1250, probably originated in Hautcrêt Abbey, Romont, Switzerland. View Manuscripts, XI Century Nîmes Antiphonaire This Antiphonaire from Nîmes, France was published in the XI Century. View Manuscripts, XIII Century Noted Dominican Missal A Noted Missal of Dominican origin. XIII Century (1275), Italy. View Manuscripts, XIII Century Regensburg Missal (Florian 73) Regensburg Missal, XIII Century (1279), Regensburg, Germany. View Manuscripts, XI Century San Gall 374 Gradual and lectionary with Epistles and Gospels. XI Century, St. Gallen, Switzerland. View Manuscripts, XI Century San Gall 382 A Tropary, Versiculary and Sequentiary. XI century, St. Gallen, Switzerland. View Manuscripts, XIII Century Vauclair Gradual 240 This beautiful Cistercian Gradual was the second of two made for the Abbey of Vauclair in the XIII Century. View Manuscripts, XIII Century Vauclair Gradual 241 This beautiful Cistercian Gradual was the first of two made for the Abbey of Vauclair in the XIII Century. View