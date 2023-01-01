Corpus Christi Watershed

Catalog of Beautiful Manuscripts of Sacred Gregorian Chant

This catalog of Gregorian Chant manuscripts has been assembled to make it easy for anyone to quickly access the vast collection of manuscripts that are available, and by doing so, to learn exactly what has been sung at Mass across the centuries by our Catholic forefathers.  There is no substitute for seeing the manuscripts with your own eyes to gain a full understanding and appreciation of the Sacred Music we have inherited.  More manuscripts will be added to this catalog continuously, so check back often to see what is new.

Bamberg Graduale 6
Manuscripts, X Century
Bamberg Graduale 6

This Graduale from St. Emmeram Regensburg was published in the late X Century.

Belgium Graduale 415
Manuscripts, XV Century
Belgium Graduale 415

This Graduale is from the Southern Netherlands, Diocese of Liège, a major city in the Belgian province by the same name. Written in the middle of the XV Century.

Cistercian Gradual
Manuscripts, XIII Century
Cistercian Gradual

A Gradual from a convent of Cistercian nuns, XIII Century, Cologne, Germany.

Drachenfels Abbey Missal
Manuscripts, XIV Century
Drachenfels Abbey Missal

A Missal from Drachenfels Abbey, XIV Century (1388), Rhineland Germany.

Gradual of Bellelay Abbey
Manuscripts, XII
Gradual of Bellelay Abbey

Gradual dating from the 12th century (before 1160-1170), used by the Prémontré order at the Abbey of Bellelay.

Graduale Cisterciense
Manuscripts, XIII Century
Graduale Cisterciense

A Gradual made in 1225 for the Cistercian Abbey in Salem, Germany.

Graduale Claustroneoburgense 588
Manuscripts, XIV Century
Graduale Claustroneoburgense 588

A Gradual from the early XIV Century (1322) from the Order of St. Augustine, Klosterneuburg, Austria.

Graduale Cum Neumis
Manuscripts, XII
Graduale Cum Neumis

This Graduale of unknown origin was published in 1171.

Graduale Düsseldorf
Manuscripts, XIV Century
Graduale Düsseldorf

A very beautiful Graduale with many color illustrations, published in Soest, Germany in the late XIV Century or around 1400.

Graduale of Arras
Manuscripts, XIII Century
Graduale of Arras

This Graduale of Arras, France was published in the XIII Century.

Graduale Rotomagense
Manuscripts, XIII Century
Graduale Rotomagense

The Graduale Rotomagense is a XIII Century manuscript from the cathedral in Rouen, France.

Graduale Sancti Victoris
Manuscripts, XIII Century
Graduale Sancti Victoris

This is the Graduale of the Abbey of St. Victor in Marseille, South France. XIII Century (1270-1297).

Hautcrêt Abbey Gradual
Manuscripts, XIII Century
Hautcrêt Abbey Gradual

A complete Gradual circa 1250, probably originated in Hautcrêt Abbey, Romont, Switzerland.

Nîmes Antiphonaire
Manuscripts, XI Century
Nîmes Antiphonaire

This Antiphonaire from Nîmes, France was published in the XI Century.

Noted Dominican Missal
Manuscripts, XIII Century
Noted Dominican Missal

A Noted Missal of Dominican origin. XIII Century (1275), Italy.

Regensburg Missal (Florian 73)
Manuscripts, XIII Century
Regensburg Missal (Florian 73)

Regensburg Missal, XIII Century (1279), Regensburg, Germany.

San Gall 374
Manuscripts, XI Century
San Gall 374

Gradual and lectionary with Epistles and Gospels. XI Century, St. Gallen, Switzerland.

San Gall 382
Manuscripts, XI Century
San Gall 382

A Tropary, Versiculary and Sequentiary. XI century, St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Vauclair Gradual 240
Manuscripts, XIII Century
Vauclair Gradual 240

This beautiful Cistercian Gradual was the second of two made for the Abbey of Vauclair in the XIII Century.

Vauclair Gradual 241
Manuscripts, XIII Century
Vauclair Gradual 241

This beautiful Cistercian Gradual was the first of two made for the Abbey of Vauclair in the XIII Century.

