Music List • “Ascension of the Lord”

Readers have expressed interest in seeing the ORDER OF MUSIC I created for the The Ascension of the Lord—“Festum Ascensionis Domini”—which is transferred to 17 May 2026 in our diocese. Please feel free to download it as a PDF file if such a thing interests you. The OFFERTORY (“Ascéndit Deus in jubilatióne”) is particularly beautiful and the ENTRANCE CHANT is simply splendid. As always, readers may go directly to the flourishing feasts website, where the complete Propria Missae may be downloaded free of charge.

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