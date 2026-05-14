Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Views from the Choir Loft

Music List • “Ascension of the Lord”

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Readers have expressed interest in seeing the ORDER OF MUSIC I created for the The Ascension of the Lord—“Festum Ascensionis Domini”—which is transferred to 17 May 2026 in our diocese. Please feel free to download it as a PDF file if such a thing interests you. The OFFERTORY (“Ascéndit Deus in jubilatióne”) is particularly beautiful and the ENTRANCE CHANT is simply splendid. As always, readers may go directly to the flourishing feasts website, where the complete Propria Missae may be downloaded free of charge.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

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Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization recognized by the state of Texas on 19 October 2006. Our statement of purpose notes that we “employ the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.”