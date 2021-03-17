PDF Download

When it seemed Father Jean de Brébeuf and his companions were about to meet death on 28 October 1637, he wrote a letter to his superiors. Here’s an excerpt: “It is a singular favor that His Goodness gives us, to allow us to endure something for love of Him. Now it is that we consider ourselves as belonging truly to the Society.” May Our Lord Jesus Christ help us to realize that each tiny insult or difficulty we suffer is part of the ROYAL WAY OF THE CROSS. Church musicians must constantly endure suffering, insults, and injustices. Friendship can help … so let’s stay in touch!