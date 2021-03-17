PDF Download • My Favorite Gregorian Hymn
There are so many wonderful Gregorian hymns, but the “HYMN TO SAINT JOSEPH” is my favorite.
“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)
Sophia Institute Press has authorized us to release marvelous secrets about the 3rd edition!
Also provided: an organ accompaniment for “Jam Christe Sol Justitiae” (an ancient Catholic hymn for Lent).
…including news Re: the 3rd edition of the Saint Edmund Campion Missal, scheduled to be released in April.
Some guidance on how to stay recollected at a low Mass while you’re also playing organ.
We have scanned this extremely rare hymnal, granted Imprimatur by Francis Cardinal Spellman on 15 February 1954.
In 1947, this book was given a double “Imprimatur” by Cardinal Spellman, Archbishop of New York.
I’ve never spent as much time creating a Liturgical Chart as I did for this one.
An 18-page PDF for the Solemn Blessing of Water on the Eve of the Epiphany.
This is one of my favorite Gregorian hymns; very catchy!
The “Blue Laws” were a series of fanatical laws enacted by the Puritans of the colony of Connecticut…
“Variae Preces” (1892) — “Cantus Varii” (1902) — “Cantus Varii” (1928) — “Cantus Selecti” (1957)
This is perhaps the single most significant liturgical document CCWatershed has ever unearthed—and translated to English! • Explains the origin of “Gradual Antiphons” vs. “Missal Antiphons” (a.k.a. “Sacramentary Antiphons”)+
“Every diocese, almost every church, had its own customs. Our present rule dates from the revived missal of 1570.”
These rehearsal videos were recorded by one person, and he apologizes for the poor singing quality…
Useful links as a “follow-up” to Mæstro Clark’s article about Fr. Weber’s plainsong settings.
Including a written tutorial on how to perform Chabanel Psalms correctly.
To give you an idea how this sounds, I recorded the piece on my toy organ.
Do you recognize where these pages were stolen from in 1966, when they hoped nobody would notice?
The “invitatory” occurs at the beginning of Matins and therefore introduces the daily divine Office.
An exciting new project gives me great hope for the “musical future” of the Catholic Church!
Accompaniment to the hymn “Veni Creator Spiritus” with all the verses written out (composed by Jeff Ostrowski).
Blessed Alfredo Ildefonso Cardinal Schuster was a Benedictine monk who became the Archbishop of Milan.
I would give anything to know how these girls created this recording—because it’s free rhythm!
Supremely rare Belgian book with Gregorian Chant!
