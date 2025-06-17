Corpus Christi Watershed

We’re a 501(c)3 public charity established in 2006. We have no endowment, no major donors, no savings, and run no advertisements. We exist solely by the generosity of small donors.

PDF Download • “2025 Booklet for Participants for the Sacred Music Symposium” — (155 pages)

IGHTMARE. I think readers will agree that having to deal with customer service—especially for huge companies—is often a nightmare. Thanks to automated technology, companies have mastered the art of “dehumanizing” their customers. Even locating the CONTACT US button can raise one’s blood pressure considerably. And that’s one reason why we insist over and over again that our website and resources must remain free. At all costs, we must avoid placing our content behind a paywall. Our annual fundraiser is going well, but we haven’t met our goal yet. I believe so strongly in what we’re trying to accomplish, I’m not ashamed to beg. Please help us!

Free Download We garner million of web-hits each year. We offer thousands of scores, articles, scans, and rehearsal videos. For instance, you can download the following booklet without providing your email address or “logging in” to get behind a paywall:

*  PDF Download • BOOKLET FOR PARTICIPANTS (155 pages)
—Sacred Music Symposium 2025 • Learn more or download the poster.

Inspiration Perhaps you will look at that booklet (which took me hours to create) and say to yourself: “I could make a nicer booklet than Jeff.” That’s precisely the point! We aren’t perfect—but we try to provide inspiration to others. Indeed, I already see an embarrassing typo on page 2. So we’re far from perfect … but we want to galvanize people’s imaginations, challenging them to achieve even greater heights!

Addendum For the record, creating rehearsal videos for all the pieces in that booklet took forever. But—just like everything else on our website—they’re all provided to the entire world free of charge.

