Corpus Christi Watershed

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Views from the Choir Loft

Music List • “Trinity Sunday” (Year A)

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Readers have expressed interest in seeing the ORDER OF MUSIC I created for Trinity Sunday—a.k.a. “Dominica I post Pentecosten”—which is 31 May 2026. Please feel free to download it as a PDF file if that appeals to you. The hymns chosen are fairly traditional, but truly excellent (the Communion hymn especially stands out). The ENTRANCE CHANT radiates pure bliss, overflowing with joy.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

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Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization recognized by the state of Texas on 19 October 2006. Our statement of purpose notes that we “employ the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.”