Music List • “Trinity Sunday” (Year A)

Readers have expressed interest in seeing the ORDER OF MUSIC I created for Trinity Sunday—a.k.a. “Dominica I post Pentecosten”—which is 31 May 2026. Please feel free to download it as a PDF file if that appeals to you. The hymns chosen are fairly traditional, but truly excellent (the Communion hymn especially stands out). The ENTRANCE CHANT radiates pure bliss, overflowing with joy.

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