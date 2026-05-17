“A New Chapter” • Subscriptions!

Paying the $4.95 monthly fee

gives each subscriber full access

to every part of our website.

OU PROBABLY NOTICED we didn’t do our fundraiser this year. We always conduct our annual fundraiser in the springtime—but there will be no more annual fundraisers. The board of directors recently made a decision. It came to their attention that a handful of loyal, generous donors have been funding everything for all these years—while the rest of the community consumes what’s offered without extending support. The argument was made that it was unjust for the burden to fall on the shoulders of only a few donors, since we receive millions of visits.1

Their Decision • After two decades of giving everything away for free, the board has decided that all who wish to take advantage of our thousands of free resources must henceforth pay a monthly subscription fee of $4.95 (the price of about half a cup of coffee in the United States). Once you subscribe, you become a “CCW constituent”—which gives you full and complete access to the entire website: more than 134,000 pages of musical scores, countless rehearsal videos, audio files, blog articles, essays, bulletin clipart, psalms, alleluias, simplified accompaniments, Catholic hymnals, and extremely rare liturgical books (most especially from the early 20th century).

Changing Times • For 20 years (since our founding in 2006) our website and resources have been completely free to everyone. But since 2006, American prices have gone up significantly. My (private) dream was to give everything away free forever. Every day, I hoped a rich person would come along and fund us—but that didn’t happen. Yet God has always provided for us. For all these years, we have been supported by monthly donors. Most give $5.00 or $10.00 each month. We have no endowment; we have no major donors; we run no advertisements; we have no savings.

Growing Pains • I suspect most people will cancel their donation and sign up for the subscription instead. I will do whatever I can to make this transition as smooth as possible. Nonetheless, I’m sure there will be issues and frustrations. Whenever you try something new there’s always ‘kinks’ that must be worked out. I beg you to be patient with us. If you encounter problems you can’t solve, we’re providing a special phone line. You can call or text: (747) 218-8005

Another Miracle? • Back in 2006, CORPUS CHRISTI WATERSHED was recognized by the state of Texas as a public charity: specifically a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Fifteen years ago, our organization was rescued when a donor called completely out of the blue. It’s interesting to realize that happened on the feast of the Ascension in 2011.

May Jesus Christ be praised forever.

1 For example, our Facebook page alone has received 3 million views over the last 90 days. For the record: I personally am not a board member; I serve at the pleasure of the board.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.