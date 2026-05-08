PDF Download • “For Pentecost Sunday”

Yesterday morning, I recorded myself singing the ENTRANCE CHANT for Pentecost Sunday while simultaneously accompanying myself on the pipe organ. Click here to see how that came out. At the end of the antiphon, there’s a triple Allelúja and I just love the chord at the end of the 2nd iteration. The organ accompaniment—along with the musical score for singers—can be downloaded free of charge at the flourishing feasts website. For the record, the antiphon on Pentecost Sunday doesn’t come from a psalm; it comes from the book of Wisdom.

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