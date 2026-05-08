Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Views from the Choir Loft

PDF Download • “For Pentecost Sunday”

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Yesterday morning, I recorded myself singing the ENTRANCE CHANT for Pentecost Sunday while simultaneously accompanying myself on the pipe organ. Click here to see how that came out. At the end of the antiphon, there’s a triple Allelúja and I just love the chord at the end of the 2nd iteration. The organ accompaniment—along with the musical score for singers—can be downloaded free of charge at the flourishing feasts website. For the record, the antiphon on Pentecost Sunday doesn’t come from a psalm; it comes from the book of Wisdom.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

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Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.