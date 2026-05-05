Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Views from the Choir Loft

Simplified Version • “Canon in D” (Pachelbel)

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I published an article on 11 November 2023 called Wedding March For The Lazy Organist, which rather offhandedly made reference to a simplified version I created in 2007 for Pachelbel’s Canon. I often use it as a PROCESSIONAL for weddings and quinceañeras. Many organists say they “hate” Pachelbel’s Canon. But I love it. I think it’s bright and beautiful. I created that ‘simplified version’ for musicians coming to grips with playing the pipe organ. It can be downloaded as a free PDF if you visit Andrea Leal’s article dated 15 August 2022: Manuals Only: Organ Interludes Based on Plainsong. Specifically, it is page 84 in that collection—generously offered as a free PDF download. Johann Pachelbel (d. 1706) was a renowned German organist, violinist, teacher, and composer of over 500 works. A friend of Bach’s family, he taught Johann Christoph Bach (Sebastian Bach’s eldest brother) and lived in his house. Those who read Pachelbel’s biography will notice his connection to two German cities adopted as famous hymn tune names: EISENACH and ERFURT.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

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Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.