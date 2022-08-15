PDF Download • Organ Interludes Based on Plainsong (Manuals Only) — 104 pages!

XCITING NEWS! Mr. Stephen Perez is offering a terrific collection of modal organ interludes as a free PDF download. Many of these interludes are based on the most beloved Gregorian chant melodies: Pange Lingua, Ave Maris Stella, Lauda Sion, Puer Natus, Creator Alme Siderum, Ave Maria, Vidi Aquam, Vexilla Regis, Veni Creator Spiritus, Assumpta Est Maria, and so forth. The selections were chosen with great care, including marvelous composers such as Flor Peeters, Dom Gregory Murray, Dom Alphege Shebbeare, John Lee, Oreste Ravanello, J.S. Bach, and many others. Best of all, these interludes are within reach of the ‘average’ organist, since they are for manuals only.

Full title of the publication:

M Simple Organ Interludes (Manuals Only)

M In honor of Father Énemond Massé (d. 1646)

M Including modal compositions based on plainchant melodies.

M For use in the Catholic Church.

Dom Gregory Murray’s pieces are particularly beautiful. My parish is currently without an organist, since the person who had been serving as our organist recently entered the seminary. I asked my colleague, Jeff Ostrowski, to record a few of the Murray interludes, so readers can get an idea what they sound like. Mr. Ostrowski chose to record INTERLUDE 37—based on Sanctus VIII—as well as INTERLUDE 59.

Our Own Organ Interludes

E ARE IN THE MIDST of our own publication project. We ask Catholic composers to consider submitting organ interludes you have written! I will email you a release form by which you give us legal permission to use your composition(s). Although you retain your copyright, we humbly request that you refrain from publishing your piece until three years after our book appears in print. Below are the composers who have already contributed pieces to our forthcoming collection:

M Josep Solé Coll

M Kevin Allen

M William Fritz

M Dr. Gregory Hamilton

M Richard J. Clark

M Andrew Leung

M Father David Friel

M Dr. Lucas Tappan

To submit your organ interlude(s), please email:

Don’t forget to write ‘organ interlude submission’ in the subject line of your email. Please try to submit your pieces over the next few months.

