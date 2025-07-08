Corpus Christi Watershed

“A much greater source of anxiety to Us is the style of action of those who maintain that liturgical worship should shed its sacred character, who foolishly say we should substitute for sacred items & furnishings ordinary common things in daily use.” —Pope Saint Paul VI (14 Oct 1968)

August 2025 • “Colorado Sacred Music Conference”

AINT MARK Catholic Church is excited to welcome renowned composer Paul Jernberg, who will share his three decades of experience composing sacred music for the Catholic Church. Participants will see that music is much more than just something that fills the space in our liturgies or provides emotional support; it is a radiant witness to the world. The conference will include a Mass on both days, along with rehearsal time to provide the music for the liturgy. We will be singing Paul’s music in various settings, including Mass of Saint Monica and the beautiful propers for the “Mass for Holy Men and Holy Women.”

*  Live URL • REGISTER TODAY
2025 Colorado Sacred Music Conference • St Mark Catholic Church
9905 Foothills Canyon Blvd. • Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Summary Paul Jernberg will share the amazing resources that he has provided for parish musicians, including scores, recordings, and continuing education. Highlighted breakout sessions:

• Renewal of a healthy music culture in parishes, schools, & families;
• 25th Anniversary of Joseph Ratzinger’s Spirit of the Liturgy;
• Accompanying choirs and cantors;
• Addressing performance anxiety as a musician.

*  2025 Colorado Sacred Music Conference (Learn More!)

