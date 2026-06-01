PDF Download • “Rubric Challenge”

The feast of Corpus Christi is special for TLM altar boys. On that day, two of us thurifers got to walk backwards while using the THURIBLE. (That American custom, if memory serves, is not strictly described in the rubrics.) A few weeks ago on the CCW Facebook Page we posted this screenshot from a 1915 Roman Catholic hymnal. The challenge is to guess what the rubric says, which we blocked from view with a red box. So far, nobody has guessed correctly. Feel free to guess! Our email address and phone number is listed at the bottom of each page.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.