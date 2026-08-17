Composer Isabella Quintana: “Christ my teacher, Christ my healer, Christ my Savior.” • (Guest Article)

Jeff Ostrowski: “Isabella sang in my polyphonic

choir in Los Angeles. I’m proud of her for earning

her university degree in composition. Today,

we’re honored to print her guest article.”

Y NAME is Isabella Quintana, and I’m a composer. More often than I’d like to admit, the work of the Holy Spirit goes unnoticed in my life. But every now and then, when I’m sitting in a silent church in Adoration, attending the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, or listening to a profound piece of music, my mind and heart open to see where Jesus is appearing, where the Father is speaking, and where the Holy Spirit is creating. The composing process for me mirrors my experience with daily Mass. It isn’t usually extraordinary in the sense that a ray of transcendent light pierces my consciousness, giving me the most brilliant idea (although that can happen on occasion); it takes a repeated effort of returning to the same ideas and trying to squeeze from them every last bit of virtue and goodness.

Not Instantaneous • The Mass is profoundly peaceful and life-giving to my spirit, but it doesn’t cause instantaneous sanctity; just like when I sit down to write something, it isn’t instantly a good piece. But when a piece that was once just an idea is finally brought to fruition and is performed—when I leave the Church and what is solely cerebral, go about my daily life, and perform real acts of charity—I feel as though I touch something divine; I cooperate with the God-given Creator Spirit. The act of composing for me, or any form of creating and bringing into existence something out of nothing, is a participation in God’s creativity and so begets union. Similar to how a Catholic priest brings into present reality the very PRESENCE of God upon the altar, communion with Almighty God through our human nature is miraculously made possible through our participation in God’s wonderful gifts and cooperation with His grace.

Rhythm Of Life • At times in Mass I am given a small glimpse into that heavenly banquet and filled with the sweetest consolations, inspirational thoughts, and prayers of thanksgiving; other times I’m distracted, or I’m so tired I can barely keep my eyes open. Regardless of what kind of day it is, I keep showing up. Something greater and more powerful than myself is drawing me there, calling me to participate. Daily Mass is a part of the rhythm of my life and the source of life and grace for my soul. It is a constant; it is my rock. It factors in my human weakness and does not condemn it—it purifies and nourishes it. In it I have found my greatest friend, the suffering Christ, the comforting Christ, the loving Christ—Christ my teacher, Christ my healer, and Christ my Savior.

Psalm Tones • In addition to the Mass, the Liturgy of the Hours, or Divine Office, has proven to be an invaluable way of increasing my love and admiration for God and His Church. I had the amazing opportunity while at university to live at Saint Catherine of Siena Newman Center and to consistently pray Matins, Lauds, and Vespers with the Dominican priests there. I was given a beautiful glimpse into the monastic rhythm of the Dominican order and had the chance to partake in the Church’s universal prayer. I am truly captivated by the Divine Office, and derive so much spiritual nourishment and richness from singing it. As a musician and singer, I’m very much attracted to the musical aspects, namely the simplicity and beauty of chanting the Latin antiphons and the words using psalm tones, and the more I pray it, the more I notice how the psalm tones amplify the Psalms’ meaning. I am delighted whenever a line of the Psalms pops into my head, typically accompanied by the psalm tone melody. It feels as if the Holy Spirit is prompting me to pray, to present this line as my own word of love to the Father, and to meditate on its deeper meaning or application to my life in the present moment.

Chant Meets Polyphony • I composed a piece called YOURS IS MORE THAN MORTAL BEAUTY, which uses the text of Psalm 45 from the Divine Office. I was inspired by a recording of John Michael Talbot and The Monks of Little Portion Hermitage singing Psalm 45 from Vespers, and wanted to capture the loveliness of the text of this “Ode for a Royal Wedding” and use the psalm tone to create a cyclic piece that at each verse alternates between harmonized chant and polyphony. Additionally, I wanted to include the antiphon: “Yours is more than mortal beauty; every word you speak is full of grace” at the beginning and at the end (with slight variation), as is typical in the Hours. The Psalm speaks of a royal wedding: in a mysterious way, Christ the bridegroom and His bride the Church, and God’s loveliness and strength. On another level, it also honors Our Lady, with Psalm 45 often being read or sung on her feast days; her beauty is beyond “mortal beauty” and every word she speaks “is full of grace.”

An Invitation • I had the opportunity to hear my piece performed at a Composers’ Forum Concert in 2025, by wonderful singers from the University of Utah School of Music and Saint Catherine’s choir, and conducted by the talented Jordan McMillan. I hope you enjoy the recording, and thank you so much for reading! I hope you enjoy the recording of this piece. I feel fortunate to have gotten at least one recording of it. And if you feel inclined to shoot me an email, I would love to hear what you think of the piece. If you are a music/choir director, please feel free to share and sing this piece with your choir.1 For your reference, here is the text of Psalm 45:

My heart overflows with noble words.

To the king I must speak the song I have made,

my tongue as nimble as the pen of a scribe.

You are the fairest of the children of men

and graciousness is poured upon your lips:

because God has blessed you for evermore.

O mighty one, gird your sword upon your thigh;

in splendor and state, ride on in triumph

for the cause of truth and goodness and right.

Take aim with your bow in your dread right hand.

Your arrows are sharp, peoples fall beneath you.

The foes of the king fall down and lose heart.

Your throne, O God, shall endure for ever.

A scepter of justice is the scepter of your kingdom.

Your love is for justice; your hatred for evil.

Therefore God, your God, has anointed you

with the oil of gladness above other kings:

your robes are fragrant with aloes and myrrh.

From the ivory palace you are greeted with music.

The daughters of kings are among your loved ones.

On your right stands the queen in gold of Ophir.

Glory to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit.

As it was in the beginning is now, and will be forever. Amen.

Traditionally, “Psalm 45” was known as “Psalm 44.” One follows the Hebrew numbering, the other uses the Greek.

1 Obtaining the musical score is easy; just send me an email.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.