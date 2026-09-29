A Popular “Gloria” … in Dutch?

Close to 16 years ago, I composed a “Glory to God in the Highest” in honor of SAINT RALPH SHERWIN. It was subsequently sung all over the world, and included in various collections (under different titles). You can download the musical score in plainsong notation. It was selected for inclusion in the Saint Isaac Jogues Illuminated Missal, Gradual, and Lectionary—and here’s its keyboard accompaniment (PDF file). I have a terrible memory, but somebody reminded me it was translated into Dutch (!) in 2012. I have no idea who did this—but you can download the score by clicking here. Because I don’t speak Dutch, I have no idea whether the adaptation was done skillfully.

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