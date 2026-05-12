Inspiring Paper from a Graduating High School Senior

UST WITHIN the last few weeks, one of my graduating high school Schola members wrote a fantastic research paper concerning sacred music within the Mass. Her paper, titled, Uncovering the Church’s Teachings on Sacred Music, was greatly inspired by various liturgy documents, Papal letters, and blog articles that are exclusive to CORPUS CHRISTI WATERSHED. I was so proud of her hard work and research, that I thought it would be appropriate to give her readership a wider audience. Such fantastic scholarship from a young contributor provides hope to our Church, and to the greater music community within the United States.

Take a moment to re-inspire your own musical vocation by reading the full PDF document here:

A brief excerpt from her paper:

“A major theme of the reformation of the liturgy through the Second Vatican Council was the faithful’s active participation in the Mass. Within the Mass, the Ordinaries are the backbone prayers of the Mass that seldom change, while the Propers provide specific prayers and readings changing for the liturgical season and feast day. In Sacrosanctum Concilium, Pope Paul VI expressed the intent for the faithful to pray the Ordinaries in Latin, either through song or recitation. Actively participating through singing Gregorian chant is possible and encouraged by popes.”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.