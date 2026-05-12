Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Views from the Choir Loft

Inspiring Paper from a Graduating High School Senior

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UST WITHIN the last few weeks, one of my graduating high school Schola members wrote a fantastic research paper concerning sacred music within the Mass. Her paper, titled, Uncovering the Church’s Teachings on Sacred Music, was greatly inspired by various liturgy documents, Papal letters, and blog articles that are exclusive to CORPUS CHRISTI WATERSHED. I was so proud of her hard work and research, that I thought it would be appropriate to give her readership a wider audience. Such fantastic scholarship from a young contributor provides hope to our Church, and to the greater music community within the United States.

Take a moment to re-inspire your own musical vocation by reading the full PDF document here:

*  PDF • “Uncovering the Church’s Teachings on Sacred Music”
—Ms. Katia Tesluk, Age 17.

A brief excerpt from her paper:

“A major theme of the reformation of the liturgy through the Second Vatican Council was the faithful’s active participation in the Mass. Within the Mass, the Ordinaries are the backbone prayers of the Mass that seldom change, while the Propers provide specific prayers and readings changing for the liturgical season and feast day. In Sacrosanctum Concilium, Pope Paul VI expressed the intent for the faithful to pray the Ordinaries in Latin, either through song or recitation. Actively participating through singing Gregorian chant is possible and encouraged by popes.”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

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Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.