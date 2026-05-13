Call For Submissions! • ‘Usus Antiquior’ in Contemporary Catholicism (October 2026)

N OCTOBER of 2026 the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (“KU Leuven”) will hold a conference: Tradition and Reform in the Roman Rite: Usus Antiquior in Contemporary Catholicism This conference aims to provide a rigorous, interdisciplinary investigation of the tensions between tradition and reform within the Roman Rite, with particular attention to the renewed interest in the pre-Vatican II liturgy (usus antiquior) in contemporary Catholicism. Moving beyond ideological polarizations, the conference accepts papers that deepen scholarly understanding of how liturgical forms function historically, socially, and theologically in the life of the Church.

From a historical perspective, the conference examines the concrete mechanisms, debates, and decision-making processes that shaped the liturgical reforms surrounding the Second Vatican Council, including the role of papal authority in their formulation and enforcement. It critically reassesses the reception of these reforms over the past sixty years and compares them with earlier periods of liturgical development, paying particular attention to questions of music, ritual form, continuity, and the scope of ecclesial authority.

From a sociological and anthropological perspective, the conference analyzes contemporary patterns of liturgical practice and affiliation, including the attraction of younger generations to the pre-conciliar rite, processes of religious transmission, and the impact of digital and social media. Special attention is given to the ways in which liturgy shapes religious identity, community formation, and perceptions of continuity and rupture in a secularized context.

From a systematic-theological perspective, the conference explores the theological significance of differing liturgical expressions within the Roman Rite, addressing questions of papal and conciliar authority, ecclesial unity, tradition and reform, and the nature of active participation. Critical reflection is taking place on the tensions that appear to have been exacerbated by Pope Francis’s motu proprio Traditionis Custodes (2021), which scaled back the greater openness to the old rite previously permitted by Benedict XVI’s Summorum Pontificum (2007).

By integrating historical insight with sociological analysis and theological reflection, the conference aims to contribute to a more nuanced and constructive understanding of liturgy as a living tradition.

Note on languages: We ask that speakers deliver their conference presentations in English, French, or German; submissions for the conference volume will also be accepted in these languages.

Call for Papers (English)

Call for Papers (Deutsch)

Call for Papers (Français)

Keynote Speakers

Dr. Sven Leo Conrad FSSP (Hochschule Heiligenkreuz)

Dr. Angela Costley (St Mary’s College Oscott)

Dr. Stephen Cranney (The Catholic University of America)

Dr. Uwe Michael Lang C.O. (St Mary’s University London)

Dr. Nathaniel Marx (Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology)

Prof. em. Luc Perrin (Université de Strasbourg)

Dr. Clara E. Piano (University of Mississippi)

Dr. Rowena Roppelt (Katholische Universität Eichstätt-Ingolstadt)

Prof. Tracey Rowland (University of Notre Dame, Australia)

Venue

The conference will take place in Zaal Couvreur, on the second floor of Leercentrum AGORA. Information on address, entrance and accessibility can be found here.

Organising Committee

Michaël Bauwens (U Antwerpen)

Wim François (KU Leuven)

Joris Geldhof (University of Notre Dame)

Laura Truzzu (KU Leuven)

Linde Van den Eede (KU Leuven)

Scientific Committee

Michaël Bauwens (U Antwerpen)

Paul-Augustin Deproost (UC Louvain)

Wim François (KU Leuven)

Joris Geldhof (University of Notre Dame)

Bénédicte Lemmelijn (KU Leuven)

Linde Van den Eede (KU Leuven)

Registration

Online registration will be open from 15 June to 1 September, 2026.

Source: KU Leuven Faculty of Theology and Religious Studies

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