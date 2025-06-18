PDF Download • Palestrina’s “Ave Maria”

OU CAN WATCH a billion YouTube videos on “how to become a plumber,” but at some point you must take out tools and produce something. You can read a million books about “how to become an artist,” but at some point you must take out a pencil and start drawing. Many of us have elaborate ideas about how we would direct a choir. Similarly, many of us have beliefs vis-à-vis how we would run a sacred music conference. Nevertheless, at some point one must actually do it. Only by doing it in real life does one learn important lessons. I have been in charge of overseeing the Sacred Music Symposium for ten years. But even after all this time, I’m still astounded by the sheer amount of “little details” which must be taken care of.

Palestrina “Ave Maria” • The following rehearsal videos were produced at breakneck speed. I’m not particularly happy with them … I would have preferred much more time. However—as I’ve tried to explain—at the end of the day each of us has only so much time. It is better to produce something than to produce nothing. Below is what I was able to produce. I sang all the lines except the SOPRANO.

Free rehearsal videos for each individual voice await you at #24006.

Feeling Crestfallen • Notice the part that says “rehearsal videos for each individual voice await you at…” Most readers won’t take the time to click that button—which leaves me feeling rather crestfallen, because producing such videos requires meticulous work. Even if you’re not currently singing this “Ave María,” I still encourage you to go check those videos out. The music scrolls in front of your eyes, and you can have fun singing along!

Theotokos • The Jesuit martyrs of North America had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother. Abbat Pothier also had a fervent love for Mary, as evidenced by his 1903 CANTUS MARIALES publication. It’s interesting to note that Pothier is (perhaps) best known for his Gaudens Gaudebo INTROIT adaptation assigned by the universal church to 8 December, the feast of the Immaculate Conception. Abbat Pothier was born on 7 December 1835 and died on 8 December 1923. Younger siblings always imitate older siblings. Similarly, I believe we should imitate the holy Jesuit Martyrs of North America (and Abbat Joseph Pothier) by fostering an intense Marian devotion. For that reason, I’m glad we are singing Palestrina Ave Maria for Sacred Music Symposium 2025.

