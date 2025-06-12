PDF Download • “Gospel Acclamation” for 29 June (Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul, Apostles)

HAD THE PRIVILEGE for more than a decade of being friends with Dr. William Peter Mahrt, who served as president of the Church Music Association of America. Dr. Mahrt used to talk about people who say, “Oh yes, we sing Gregorian chant for the alleluia,” but were taken aback when Mahrt would quip: “That is not really Gregorian chant.” They would protest: “Yes, it is! It’s an antiphon from Holy Saturday.” To that, Dr. Mahrt would reply: “That’s precisely my point. It’s only properly Gregorian chant when sung where the liturgy prescribes it: as a psalm antiphon for Holy Saturday. If you sing it as a Gospel Acclamation, it is out of place.” While I don’t fully agree with his statement, I feel it’s worth pondering.

This morning, I harmonized the famous HOLY SATURDAY ALLELUIA mentioned by Dr. Mahrt:

Here’s how that holy Saturday Allelúja looked in Düsseldorf-11|1393, a manuscript created circa 1393AD

The following is a harmonization from 120 years ago by Dr. Peter Wagner (Commissionis Pontificiæ Gregorianæ Membrum). Notice the German treatment of the Trochee on the first “alleluia.”

