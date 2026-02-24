PDF Download • “Pange Lingua” in Simple (Contemporary) Polyphony for Three Voices

OME HAVE CALLED Monsignor James Dunlop Crichton (d. 2001) “Britain’s foremost Roman Catholic liturgist.” It’s difficult to take such an assertion seriously in light of elementary errors he sometimes made. For instance, in 1996, he declared vis-à-vis choirs singing for Mass: “Their role is to support the people and help them to sing well what might otherwise be difficult to sing without their support.” Likewise, in 1990, Crichton wrote: “The choir is the servant of the people and not an independent element that may go its own way.” That’s false. In fairness, he wasn’t alone; e.g. the USCCB Liturgical Committee (23 November 1980) said: “Musicians, singers, and instrumentalists are responsible for providing the direction and support by which the community can pray and sing well” insisting that “the primary focus for composers of liturgical music” must be “the entire assembly itself.”

Irrefutable Truth • Vatican II explicitly said: “The treasury of sacred music is to be preserved and fostered with very great care.” Only a minuscule percentage of the THESAURUS MUSICAE SACRAE is congregational. As I pointed out in my recent essay, Let the Choir Have a Voice, that statement doesn’t allow for wiggle room, nuance, or interpretation.1 Following this injunction, our childrens’ choir last Sunday joined our volunteer parish choir for the First Sunday of Lent. Here’s a brief excerpt:

Download This Musical Score • That score can be downloaded completely free of charge by following this URL link. At that same location, you will find much information with regard to the provenance of this arrangement. Moreover, you’ll discover free rehearsal videos (of a high-quality) for each individual voice … and that’s quite a boon for volunteer choirs.

Kevin Allen • That “Tantum Ergo” excerpt—which you heard in the video—comes from a magnificent collection by Kevin Allen (legendary composer of sacred music) called Motecta Trium Vocum. Readers will want to check out EMPORIUM KEVIN ALLEN, where some of Mæstro Allen’s musical scores may be purchased. Furthermore, if you live in Chicago, you’ll want to check out these upcoming events:

1 There will always be priests who say: “Who cares what Vatican II mandated? I’ll do as I please.” But no serious person can honestly claim Vatican II said choirs are only there to support congregational singing. The THESAURUS MUSICAE SACRAE has a meaning: real choral music. Not baby music; not folks songs; not broadway songs; not Disney songs; not the musical equivalent of “goo goo gah gah.” The conscientious choirmaster should never be ashamed of teaching Catholic choirs authentic choral music.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.