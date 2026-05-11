Entrance Chant • Before or After Opening Hymn?

OR ANYONE still confused, the USCCB’s “Committee on Divine Worship” has reiterated in writing (screenshot) that nothing prevents having both a PROCESSIONAL HYMN as well as the ENTRANCE CHANT from the Roman Gradual at the beginning of Mass in the Ordinary Form. Moreover, the executive director for the bishops’ committee on the liturgy made clear something denied even to this day by some: “The GIRM never speaks to every possible scenario that could take place.” For the record, a convenient place to find musical scores for the Propria Missae—plus free organ accompaniments!—is the flourishing feasts website.

Real-Life Example • Here’s an example of the ENTRANCE CHANT which our volunteer choir sings each week while the priest incenses the altar after the procession:

(1 of 2) Controversial Question • Many of my colleagues have been given permission by their pastor to sing the ENTRANCE CHANT only if it is sung before Mass begins. Then, as the priest processes, they sing a hymn. If they insist upon singing the hymn before the ENTRANCE CHANT, they’ll get yelled at. I feel bad for music directors caught in that situation! They have no choice but to obey.

(2 of 2) Controversial Question • Speaking for myself, I would only agree to sing the ENTRANCE CHANT before the hymn if the priest agreed to give the homily after Mass. And while we’re at it, we could sing the Responsorial Psalm in the church basement (while the congregation is walking to the parking lot). Placing the ENTRANCE CHANT before Mass psychologically conveys or ‘hammers home’ the reprehensible idea that the ENTRANCE CHANT isn’t really part of Mass. It likewise gives the impression that the ENTRANCE CHANT is of minor significance. As I mentioned, many of my colleagues have no choice in the matter. If they try to use the proper arrangement (pardon the pun), the priest will simply get rid of the ENTRANCE CHANT altogether. As a result, my colleagues tolerate demands which are—in my humble opinion—unjust and shameful.

When it comes to the sacred liturgy, everything conveys something: everything. Polyester vestments and felt banners convey something. Gossiping loudly to one’s neighbors in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament conveys something. Walking right by the TABERNACLE without genuflecting conveys something. When a priest moves a beautiful choral Mass (with full choir and incense) to the Saturday vigil and makes the 10:00AM Sunday Mass a guitar Mass, that says something. It communicates something. Even today, a favorite strategy for those who hate tradition is to move the Latin Mass to an extremely inconvenient and ‘anti-family’ time of day (or location). They can always say: “Oh, we certainly honor the mandates of Vatican II … and anybody who wants to experience that is free to attend Mass at 3:00PM on Sunday.” I’m not going to insult the intelligence of our readers by explaining what that conveys subliminally.

A Mockery • The Second Vatican Council adjured the Western Church to give CARMEN GREGORIANUM “first place” in liturgical services (under normal circumstances) and did not stop there. Vatican II also said sacred polyphony and the pipe organ must be regarded highly. Moreover, Vatican II said the THESAURUS MUSICAE SACRAE must be “preserved and fostered with very great care.” Allowing the THESAURUS to take place before Mass, or in the church basement when nobody’s there, or during a Saturday “anticipated” Mass (which isn’t DOMINICA, the Lord’s day) violates the explicit mandates of Vatican II. Indeed, stuff like that makes a mockery of the THESAURUS.

Particular Liturgical Affliction • My current parish is blessed with an excellent pastor. Contrary to what some claim, both good and bad priests existed before Vatican II. Likewise, good and bad priests walk among us today. In Kansas, Texas, Los Angeles, and Michigan I’ve encountered many priests who suffer from a particular liturgical affliction: viz. they believe ‘proper’ liturgy means them chattering relentlessly all through Mass. An example will illustrate what I’m getting at. Years ago, we had a visiting priest on Sunday. The altar boys were ready to go, including the THURIFER. But this guest priest immediately sent the THURIFER home, because he wanted to “keep Mass short” (his words). He then proceeded to give a rambling, unprepared, stream-of-consciousness homily that lasted about 45 minutes. Having exhausted himself preaching the homily, he chose EUCHARISTIC PRAYER #2, which is very brief (and isn’t supposed to be used on Sundays and major feasts). How much extra time would using incense have added? Perhaps 35 seconds? What impression do you think the altar boy got, noticing he was sent home “to save time” while the priest’s sermon lasted 45 minutes?

Solution • I can’t pretend to know how we solve these problems. How I wish I had a silver bullet! Still, the priests ordained over the last twenty years tend to be excellent—so there is real hope.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.