PDF Download • “Entrance Chant” for 29 June … Which Falls on a Sunday This Year!

HE DEMOCRATIC nominee 49 years ago was JIMMY CARTER, who chose Walter Mondale as his vice-presidential running mate. A major theme of their campaign said the USA was more divided in 1976 than at any other point (!) in our nation’s history. They insisted upon this idea constantly. For instance, in the first national debate, Jimmy Carter said: “Our nation in the last eight years has been divided as never before.” Walter Mondale likewise said: “We’ve gone through the worst war in American history, which divided this country perhaps just as much it’s ever been divided.” [Were they unfamiliar with the American Civil War?]

(1 of 5) Regarding Guidance • I bring this up because today I will speak about the concept of “guidance” as it relates to English adaptations of the GRADUALE ROMANUM. Let’s remember that 1976 wasn’t like today. There was no World Wide Web. United States citizens were very much at the mercy of the mainstream media. Growing up, we had an encyclopedia in our basement—but that was hardly the equivalent internet access! Folks in those days sought guidance from television and newspapers. Can we blame them?

Pardon This Interruption • In a moment, I’ll make clear why I’m bringing all this up. However, the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul (29 June) falls on a Sunday this year. I would like to share with you the organ accompaniment I composed for the “ENTRANCE CHANT.”

(2 of 5) Regarding Guidance • Earlier, I spoke of Jimmy Carter’s 1976 campaign theme (see above). The mainstream media had an obligation to castigate Jimmy Carter and Walter Mondale for pretending the United States “was more divided than at any time in its history.” No same person would make such a claim. The USA in 1976 was not more divided than the 1850s, when America fought a bloody Civil War. In the 1850s, brother fought against brother—and thousands ended up losing legs and arms to amputation (if they survived). But the media let the Carter campaign get away scot-free … and because citizens relied upon the media for guidance, he was never held accountable for those statements.

(3 of 5) Regarding Guidance • Ordinary Catholics must look to ‘experts’ for guidance on sacred music. It’s only natural that this should occur. After all, the ordinary Catholic is very busy raising his family, trying to make ends meet, and trying to save his soul—fighting daily against the world, the flesh, and the devil. Most Catholics simply don’t have time to spend hours each day researching sacred music.

(4 of 5) Regarding Guidance • In this area, I feel that many ‘experts’ have failed. On one hand, there’s no shortage of English adaptations of the GRADUALE ROMANUM. On the other hand, the quality of such adaptations runs the full gamut (if you’ll pardon the pun). To be blunt, some adaptations are so clumsy, boring, and inartistic that only a lunatic would program them at Mass. I’ve dedicated my life to promoting plainsong and polyphony. It goes without saying that I’m sympathetic to people who want to introduce dignified music at the sacred liturgy. I just feel that we “hurt the cause” when we introduce insipid adaptations. Furthermore, the congregation is ‘instinctively’ repulsed and bored by such inartistic music … and can we blame them?

(5 of 5) Regarding Guidance • The adaptation above—for the feast of Sts. Peter and Paul on 29 June—in my view, absolutely catches the ‘spirit’ of the authentic version. For that reason, I spent considerable time providing a harmonization. Full disclosure: I’m eminently familiar with that INTROIT (Nunc scio vere). For 30 years, I’ve known it like the back of my hand. That’s why I feel comfortable saying the adaptation is superb. Here’s a captivating recording of the authentic version:

* Mp3 Download • Schola Cantorum Recording (1990s)

—Recorded by the Seminary of Wigratzbad (Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter)

Conclusion • It would be imbecilic to expect the average Catholic to devote hours each day to studying sacred music. Experts in sacred music have an obligation, therefore, to “separate the wheat from the chaff” when it comes to vernacular plainsong adaptations. Unfortunately, good intentions aren’t sufficient. I really believe that introducing vapid, forgettable, inartistic adaptations (which seem to have been generated by artificial intelligence) hurts the very cause in which we believe so fervently.

I try to include only the finest adaptations at the feasts website. Some by Father Arbogast are quite clever, as well as the O’Fallon Propers (which were basically created by Dom Ermin Vitry, OSB).

Addendum • For the record, there will always be people who object to singing the Proprium Missae in the vernacular. The rubrics of the 1970 Missal explicitly allow this, many bishops have given IMPRIMATUR to such musical collections, and the USCCB secretariat of Divine Worship confirmed this practice (in writing) on 12 December 2013. Nevertheless, some still insist this practice is “illicit”—and not even six letters from the pope himself would change their mind. This is just another one of those curious situations we must learn to live with.

Speaking of bizarre opinions, some who prepare ceremonies for the 1962 Missale Romanum will spend hours arguing about rubrical minutiae, citing Monsignor Pio Martinucci, Father Louis Stercky, Father Adrian Fortescue, Father John O’Connell, Father Innocent Wapelhorst, and so forth. Yet these same folks couldn’t care less about 1962 legislation vis-à-vis the rhythm of Gregorian Chant. When Pope Pius X promulgated the EDITIO VATICANA, he was specific and explicit about what rhythmic system was to be followed—and that legislation was upheld and reinforced by the Vatican as late as 1958. I’ll go to my grave without understanding why such folks are so conscientious and rigid regarding every rubric, yet downright sloppy when it comes to the important matter of the official edition’s rhythm (which effects every phrase of every piece).

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.