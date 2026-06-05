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Views from the Choir Loft

Colorado Sacred Music Conference • “Journey of the American Parish and Its Future in the New Rite”

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ICHARD J. CLARK, Director of Music for the Archdiocese of Boston and the Cathedral of the Holy Cross will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Colorado Sacred Music Conference. This conference will take place August 5-6 at Saint Mark’s Catholic Church in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Clark will explore continuity and hope in the context of sixty-one years since the Second Vatican Council and fifty-seven years since the promulgation of the New Rite in 1969. What kind of journey has the American parish been on? Where do we come from and where is the Church going? Clark contends there is much hope.

*  Registration & Info • (Click Here)

Conference will feature:

Mass and Vespers with beautiful chant and polyphony

Special breakout sessions will include:

–  Hymn and chant accompaniment
– Building a choral sound through healthy vocal technique and prayerful intention
– Discerning hymn texts for use in the Mass

Separate track of instruction and discussions for clergy.

 Eucharistic Adoration and Confession.

Here’s the direct URL link.

Soli Deo gloria!

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

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