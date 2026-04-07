Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Views from the Choir Loft

PDF Download • “Catholic Hymnal & Service Book” (632 Pages)

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ACK IN 2025, we scanned and uploaded “The Catholic Hymnal & Service Book” (632 Pages), which was a 1966 Benziger Brothers publication that seems to have been the creation of Father Joseph Robert Foley (d. 1973) and his assistant director, Frank Campbell-Watson (d. 1980). They also had others who assisted—to a lesser degree—with the project, such as Monsignor Robert F. Hayburn and Monsignor Richard B. Curtin. I was looking through some of the organ accompaniments by Campbell-Watson, and they’re mildly interesting. What’s more interesting is they got ecclesiastical approval for ‘archaic’ language such as Thee, Thou, and Thine, as you can see:

They are not the only ones who have ever received such approval. Many translations in the GREGORIAN MISSAL by Solesmes Abbey use such words: e.g. their Palm Sunday Communion Antiphon has:

“Father, if this cup cannot pass away unless I drink it, thy will be done.”

And, of course, the OUR FATHER in the Roman Missal uses such words. Nevertheless, it’s relatively rare, so I thought I would share it with our readers.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

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