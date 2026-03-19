PDF Download • Simplified Keyboard Accompaniments for Lenten Hymns

S WE MATURE, we realize there’s no ceiling to human hypocrisy. Our Savior warned us: “How is it that thou canst see the speck of dust which is in thy brother’s eye, yet art not aware of the beam in thine own?” Experts on others’ hypocrisy, we overlook (in a reprehensible way) our own sins, weaknesses, and failings. When it comes to church music, this is also apparent. On the one hand, we lament—and justifiably so—how rare it is to find a priest or bishop willing to make the slightest effort to foster authentic liturgical music. On the other hand, if sacred music were abundant everywhere, we would be the first to complain that others (more talented than we) are appointed, while we are passed over. Is the church music scene a mess? Certainly. However, let us thank God for the privilege of being allowed to play a role in fixing things. Let us offer all of our efforts to CHRIST, our Redeemer.

It’s praiseworthy to ‘put our best foot forward’ when it comes to promoting authentic sacred music. Sometimes that means flawlessly doing something relatively simple rather than botching something complicated and intricate. The following will be welcomed by organists who simultaneously serve as CANTOR and ACCOMPANIST:

* PDF • LENTEN COMMUNION HYMN—Simplified

—“Aus Der Tiefe” Communion Hymn • Click here to view in the Hymn Portal.

The harmonies given in the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal were published with SATB singing in mind:

T o access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here. o access this hymn’s media in the

A reader recently wrote as follows:

Thank you so much for providing simplified

organ accompaniments for hymns; please keep

making them! They are a massive help to me.

I’m just beginning to get a better hold of

the organ, and these are perfect for me to

be able to actually play hymns! I was also

wondering if these accompaniments still work

with the harmonies in the Brébeuf hymnal?

No, they won’t match the Brébeuf harmonizations. The ‘simplified’ or ‘skeleton’ versions must only be used with unison singing. For the record, the only place you can find a literal English translation of the original Latin text is the Brébeuf Hymnal. The translation was made by Catholic priests who recognized as master linguists. (In other words, it’s not GOOGLE TRANSLATE slop.)

Complexity • Given how modest or ‘plain’ this famous tune is, one readily grasps why distinguished organists would aspire to dress AUS DER TIEFE in fuller, more ornate garb. Many have done this. For example, consider the harmonization by Dom Gregory Murray (d. 1992) found in the New Westminster Hymnal:

Concluding Thoughts • There’s nothing wrong with simplicity so long as the music itself is inspired, memorable, dignified, and beautiful. These days, it’s possible to subscribe one’s parish to certain programs that ‘churn out’ music resembling Gregorian Chant. I confess this makes me very worried. Nothing good can come from that. While it’s possible to adapt plainsong into the vernacular, this should only be done by qualified experts who have spent decades sitting at the feet of the masters. Let us not feed our congregations dreck!

Another way of putting this would be: Just because modern computer programs make it possible to crank out scores which resemble Gregorian Chant, that doesn’t make it memorable, beautiful art.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.