2-Voice Arrangement for Lent

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Those seeking a two-voice arrangement for LENT and PASSIONTIDE should click here and scroll down. It’s based on number 775 in the Brébeuf Hymnal, with an enchanting melody written by Kevin Allen (the legendary American composer of sacred music). That text—“Pendens In Crucis Cornibus”—is often used for the Feast of our Lady of Sorrows. That link is important because, in addition to the musical score, it provides free rehearsal videos for each individual voice: something volunteer choirs appreciate!

