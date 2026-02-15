2-Voice Arrangement for Lent

Those seeking a two-voice arrangement for LENT and PASSIONTIDE should click here and scroll down. It’s based on number 775 in the Brébeuf Hymnal, with an enchanting melody written by Kevin Allen (the legendary American composer of sacred music). That text—“Pendens In Crucis Cornibus”—is often used for the Feast of our Lady of Sorrows. That link is important because, in addition to the musical score, it provides free rehearsal videos for each individual voice: something volunteer choirs appreciate!

