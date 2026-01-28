PDF Download • “Hymn for 2 Voices”

Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Readers who click on this video will see that it starts with verses of the “Pange Lingua” hymn by Saint Thomas Aquinas (d. 1274) arranged for two voices. However, there’s a polyphonic refrain (“Tantum Ergo”) for three voices, taken from Kevin Allen’s Motecta Trium Vocum. If your choir is very small, this piece is for you! You can download the PDF score free of charge—and you can also utilize the rehearsal videos for each individual voice—by navigating yourself to #20323.

