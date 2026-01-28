PDF Download • “Hymn for 2 Voices”

Readers who click on this video will see that it starts with verses of the “Pange Lingua” hymn by Saint Thomas Aquinas (d. 1274) arranged for two voices. However, there’s a polyphonic refrain (“Tantum Ergo”) for three voices, taken from Kevin Allen’s Motecta Trium Vocum. If your choir is very small, this piece is for you! You can download the PDF score free of charge—and you can also utilize the rehearsal videos for each individual voice—by navigating yourself to #20323.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.