Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

PDF • “3-Voice Motet” (Father De Laet)

I believe 99% of our readers will recognize this hymn tune. Perhaps Father Edgard De Laet should have called it a ‘hymn’ instead of a ‘motet for three voices’—but he’s technically correct, since MOTET is defined as: “a short piece of sacred choral music, typically polyphonic and unaccompanied.” The even verses are for three voices, as you will see if you download the PDF score at #20245. The odd verses may be song a cappella SATB or unison with organ.

