PDF Download • Introit (2nd Sn. Ord.)

This coming Sunday, 18 January 2026, is the 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time (Year A). The ENTRANCE CHANT is set according to the fourth mode, which sounds ‘serious’ or ‘dark’ or ‘haunting’ or ‘mysterious’—and its English adaptation corresponds to the authentic version (“Omnis terra adóret”) found in the GRADUALE ROMANUM. In this rehearsal video (click here) I attempt to sing the melody while simultaneously accompanying myself on the organ. I encourage you to print off the organ accompaniment (PDF) and play through it, because the harmonies are delightful.

