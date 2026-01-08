Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Spectacular Communion Setting!

The FAUXBOURDON setting of the Communion for the Baptism of the Lord (which will occur this coming Sunday) strikes me as quite spectacular. The verses—composed by the fifth century Christian poet, Coelius Sedulius—come from a long alphabetical acrostic and are deservedly famous. The feast of the LORD’S BAPTISM was traditionally the octave day of Epiphany, but in the 1962 kalendar it was made ‘more explicit’ or emphasized. The 1970 MISSALE ROMANUM elevated this feast even further.

