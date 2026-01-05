PDF • “Music List” (Sunday, 11 January)

Readers have expressed interest in perusing the ORDER OF MUSIC I’ve prepared for Feast of the Baptism of the Lord (SUNDAY, 11 January 2025). If such a thing interests you, feel free to download it as a PDF file. The FAUXBOURDON verses for the Communion Antiphon—to say nothing of the antiphon itself—are breathtaking. As always, the Responsorial Psalm, Gospel Acclamation, and Mass Propers for this Sunday are available at the monumental feasts website alongside the official texts in Latin.

