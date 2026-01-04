Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Views from the Choir Loft

Epiphany Hymn • “New 2-Voice Arrangement”

·

The Von Trapp Family Singers loved a melody that was featured heavily (perhaps even “too heavily”) in the Brébeuf Hymnal. It goes by many names, including ALTONA, VOM HIMMEL HOCH, and ERFURT. If you only have one man and one woman singing, you will want to download this arrangement for two voices. It really is a marvelous tune—and it’s especially fitting during the season of Christmas and Epiphany.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.