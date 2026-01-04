Epiphany Hymn • “New 2-Voice Arrangement”

The Von Trapp Family Singers loved a melody that was featured heavily (perhaps even “too heavily”) in the Brébeuf Hymnal. It goes by many names, including ALTONA, VOM HIMMEL HOCH, and ERFURT. If you only have one man and one woman singing, you will want to download this arrangement for two voices. It really is a marvelous tune—and it’s especially fitting during the season of Christmas and Epiphany.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.