Simplified Accompaniment (Epiphany Hymn)

About a month ago, I created a simplified keyboard accompaniment for “Come, Thou Long-Expected Jesus”—the famous ADVENT hymn—using a melody called CROSS OF JESUS. It was soon downloaded more than 1,000 times. As of this morning, you can download a simplified keyboard accompaniment for the belovèd Epiphany hymn “Bethlehem! Of noblest cities” (O Sola Magnarum Urbium) by clicking on this link (PDF file). Many organists are forced to serve simultaneously as both CANTOR and ACCOMPANIST. In spite of what some claim, this can be difficult, which explains why choirmasters appreciate these simplified keyboard accompaniments.

