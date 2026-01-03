Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Views from the Choir Loft

Simplified Accompaniment (Epiphany Hymn)

·

About a month ago, I created a simplified keyboard accompaniment for “Come, Thou Long-Expected Jesus”—the famous ADVENT hymn—using a melody called CROSS OF JESUS. It was soon downloaded more than 1,000 times. As of this morning, you can download a simplified keyboard accompaniment for the belovèd Epiphany hymn “Bethlehem! Of noblest cities” (O Sola Magnarum Urbium) by clicking on this link (PDF file). Many organists are forced to serve simultaneously as both CANTOR and ACCOMPANIST. In spite of what some claim, this can be difficult, which explains why choirmasters appreciate these simplified keyboard accompaniments.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.