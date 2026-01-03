Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

How Does The Vatican “Rhythm” Actually Sound?

OMETIMES the question arises: “How does the Editio Vaticana rhythm actually sound?” A quick and efficient way to learn would be to visit Guillaume Couture Gregorian Chant and listen to all the video demonstrations given there. Only a very small number rules must be followed when it comes to the EDITIO VATICANA rhythm, and once a singer becomes familiar, he can sing from any edition in conformity with the official edition: the Nóva órgani harmónia ad graduále júxta editiónem vaticánam, the editions by Dr. Xavier Mathias (who in 1913 founded the Saint Leo Institute for Sacred Music at Strasburg Cathedral); Professor Max Springer (student of Antonín Dvořák); Monsignor Franz Nekes (called “The German Palestrina”); Father Karl Weinmann; the Wiltberger brothers; Professor Amédée Gastoué; and so forth.

I had a few minutes before my Saturday afternoon Mass, so quickly recorded the OFFERTORY for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord (which is coming up) according to the official rhythm:

Here’s the direct URL link.

You can download that score at the terrific feasts website.

The singer must learn to identify the morae vocis which only occur inside a melisma. For example, here are the two melismatic morae vocis (“MMV”) from the piece in that video, as printed in a famous edition by Max Springer of Beuron:

