How Does The Vatican “Rhythm” Actually Sound?

OMETIMES the question arises: “How does the Editio Vaticana rhythm actually sound?” A quick and efficient way to learn would be to visit Guillaume Couture Gregorian Chant and listen to all the video demonstrations given there. Only a very small number rules must be followed when it comes to the EDITIO VATICANA rhythm, and once a singer becomes familiar, he can sing from any edition in conformity with the official edition: the Nóva órgani harmónia ad graduále júxta editiónem vaticánam, the editions by Dr. Xavier Mathias (who in 1913 founded the Saint Leo Institute for Sacred Music at Strasburg Cathedral); Professor Max Springer (student of Antonín Dvořák); Monsignor Franz Nekes (called “The German Palestrina”); Father Karl Weinmann; the Wiltberger brothers; Professor Amédée Gastoué; and so forth.

I had a few minutes before my Saturday afternoon Mass, so quickly recorded the OFFERTORY for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord (which is coming up) according to the official rhythm:

You can download that score at the terrific feasts website.

The singer must learn to identify the morae vocis which only occur inside a melisma. For example, here are the two melismatic morae vocis (“MMV”) from the piece in that video, as printed in a famous edition by Max Springer of Beuron:

