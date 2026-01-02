“Adeste Fideles” • Too Many Translations!

FEW DAYS AGO, I posted this simplified keyboard arrangement (PDF) of “O Come, All Ye Faithful” (Adéste Fidéles) based on a famous version by David Willcocks (d. 2015), who at one time served as director of London’s ROYAL COLLEGE OF MUSIC. For reasons I can’t explain, it has been downloaded more than 1,000 times—which is kind of cool. In any event, those who consult the famous hymn dictionary by Dr. John Julian will discover there are an astonishing amount of English translations for this relatively recent Latin hymn. Broadly speaking, however, only one has attained general use throughout the English-speaking world.

For the record, here’s an English translation which—quite surprisingly—Dr. John Julian didn’t know about:

That fascinating translation comes from the pen of a Roman Catholic priest (Oblate of Mary Immaculate) named Father Fitzpatrick, whose exquisite poetry is featured in the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal. On 23 August 1924, the most famous Catholic paper in England wrote of the Fitzpatrick hymn translations:

“It will be a happy day when the revival of the Liturgy goes so far as to put the best Breviary hymns in the place of the worst ‘popular’ doggerel, of which Catholic Sunday evening services often give us too large a dose. But the translations must be clear, bold, and easy to sing. ‘Hymns from the Liturgy’ is a fine effort in the right direction.”

Indeed, a few weeks ago, one of our parishioners (who’s a mother of 11 children) wrote to me regarding the Brébeuf Hymnal, which is found in the pews of our parish:

“I think the Brébeuf hymnal should

be in every parish because it is an

absolute treasure of Catholic artistry,

theology, and history. It both unites

us with centuries of Catholic tradition

and bridges that tradition to the present

by making the songs accessible and easy

to learn. Every week I feel like l’ve

been shown a new treasure, a song from

our rich Catholic heritage that I may

have never heard, but instantly love.

The theology of the songs is

inspirational and instructional.

Compared to the Protestant-inspired

hymn books I’ve experienced in the

past at multiple parishes, I feel

like this would go a long way in

helping categorize and form

parishioners in the true depth of

Catholic theology and spirituality.”

There’s no way I could run our parochial choral program without it.

