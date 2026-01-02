“Adeste Fideles” • Too Many Translations!

FEW DAYS AGO, I posted this simplified keyboard arrangement (PDF) of “O Come, All Ye Faithful” (Adéste Fidéles) based on a famous version by David Willcocks (d. 2015), who at one time served as director of London’s ROYAL COLLEGE OF MUSIC. For reasons I can’t explain, it has been downloaded more than 1,000 times—which is kind of cool. In any event, those who consult the famous hymn dictionary by Dr. John Julian will discover there are an astonishing amount of English translations for this relatively recent Latin hymn. Broadly speaking, however, only one has attained general use throughout the English-speaking world.
For the record, here’s an English translation which—quite surprisingly—Dr. John Julian didn’t know about:
That fascinating translation comes from the pen of a Roman Catholic priest (Oblate of Mary Immaculate) named Father Fitzpatrick, whose exquisite poetry is featured in the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal. On 23 August 1924, the most famous Catholic paper in England wrote of the Fitzpatrick hymn translations:
“It will be a happy day when the revival of the Liturgy goes so far as to put the best Breviary hymns in the place of the worst ‘popular’ doggerel, of which Catholic Sunday evening services often give us too large a dose. But the translations must be clear, bold, and easy to sing. ‘Hymns from the Liturgy’ is a fine effort in the right direction.”
Indeed, a few weeks ago, one of our parishioners (who’s a mother of 11 children) wrote to me regarding the Brébeuf Hymnal, which is found in the pews of our parish:
“I think the Brébeuf hymnal should
be in every parish because it is an
absolute treasure of Catholic artistry,
theology, and history. It both unites
us with centuries of Catholic tradition
and bridges that tradition to the present
by making the songs accessible and easy
to learn. Every week I feel like l’ve
been shown a new treasure, a song from
our rich Catholic heritage that I may
have never heard, but instantly love.
The theology of the songs is
inspirational and instructional.
Compared to the Protestant-inspired
hymn books I’ve experienced in the
past at multiple parishes, I feel
like this would go a long way in
helping categorize and form
parishioners in the true depth of
Catholic theology and spirituality.”
There’s no way I could run our parochial choral program without it.