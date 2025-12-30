Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Psalm Tone Challenge!

Many readers know that Tone 1a3 is the most difficult PSALM TONE in the 1962 books (and isn’t called for very often). But what about very short verses—which is the absolute most concise you know? The shortest PSALM TONE segment I know would be the fourth verse (PDF) from Psalm 44, used during Matins at Christmas. It’s literally one word long. If you know a more minuscule one, please email me!

