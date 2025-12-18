PDF • “Music List” (Sunday, 28 December)

Readers have expressed interest in perusing the ORDER OF MUSIC I’ve prepared for Feast of the Holy Family of Jesus, Mary, & Joseph (28 Dec. 2025). If such a thing interests you, feel free to download it as a PDF file. The FAUXBOURDON verses for the Communion Antiphon are particularly gorgeous. As always, the Responsorial Psalm, Gospel Acclamation, and Mass Propers for this Sunday are available at the feasts website alongside the official texts in Latin.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.