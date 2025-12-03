PDF Downloads • 5 Simple Palestrina Pieces

O CELEBRATE THE 500TH YEAR of Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, our parish choirs came together for a special concert honoring one of the greatest composers in the history of sacred music. Planning such an event required a careful balance: I wanted to include some of Palestrina’s classic imitative polyphony—pieces like the incomparable Sicut Cervus—but I also recognized the practical limits of a volunteer choir made up of busy parishioners with families, jobs, and many weekly commitments.

The challenge was clear: How do we honor the great maestro with music worthy of the anniversary while selecting pieces that our singers could confidently prepare? After much searching, I assembled a collection of Palestrina works that are not only stunningly beautiful but also surprisingly accessible for a parish choir.

If you’re considering introducing more Palestrina music into your own parish choir’s repertoire, the following selections are excellent places to begin.

To make it easy for learning, I have included (1) PDF scores, (2) Recordings, and (3) Practice tracks:

Alleluia – Missa Super UT RE MI FA SOL LA (SATB)

This short motet, written for the Mass Proper, sparkles with bright, syllabic writing and joyful rising motives. It captures Palestrina’s lighter “festival” style—dignified, dance-like, and wonderfully accessible for choirs just beginning to explore polyphony. I was thrilled to discover this piece through Corpus Christi Watershed!

* PDF Download • Alleluia, Missa Super

* Live recording • Alleluia, Missa Super

—Ave Maria Parish Choirs; Mark Haas, conductor.

O Bone Jesu (SATB)

A more expressive and chromatic piece than Palestrina’s typical motets, O Bone Jesu stands out for its emotional intensity. Poignant dissonances on words like miserere make it a powerful study in sacred expression and a rewarding challenge for parish choirs.

* PDF Download • O Bone Jesu

* Live recording • O Bone Jesu

—Ave Maria Parish Choirs; Michael Olbash, conductor.

Practice tracks: Soprano | Alto | Tenor | Bass

Illumina Oculos Meos (Round)

This simple round is a gem! Drawn from Psalm 12, this penitential motet features a plaintive descending line that reflects the sorrow of the text. Subtle suspensions and delicate text painting make it a beautiful example of Palestrina’s more contemplative writing.

* PDF Download • Illumina Oculos Meos

* Live recording • Illumina Oculos Meos

—Ave Maria Parish Choirs; Mark Haas, conductor.

Tua Jesu Dilectio (SAB)

This lesser-known gem is filled with warm, tender imitation, likely written for a smaller Roman chapel or devotional gathering. Its gentle lines and intimate character make it ideal for building confidence in singers new to Renaissance repertoire. I adapted the original SSA to SAB:

* PDF Download • Tua Jesu Dilectio

* Live recording • Tua Jesu Dilectio

—Ave Maria Parish Choirs; Mark Haas, conductor.

Practice tracks: Soprano | Alto | Baritone

Vide Domine (SAB)

A penitential motet on the text “Look, O Lord, upon my affliction,” Vide Domine is rich with sighing motives and expressive cadences. It reveals Palestrina’s gift for conveying sorrow with balance and restraint, avoiding melodrama while remaining deeply affecting. I adapted the original SSA to SAB:

* PDF Download • Vide Domine

* Live recording • Vide Domine

—Ave Maria Parish Choirs; Mark Haas, conductor.

Practice tracks: Soprano | Alto | Baritone

Together, these works – combined with more challenging repertoire – formed a beautiful and achievable program for our anniversary concert. The music honored Palestrina’s legacy while welcoming parish singers into the timeless world of Renaissance polyphony. For any parish choir seeking to deepen its connection to the Church’s musical heritage, these selections offer a perfect place to begin.

