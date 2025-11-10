Goofy 1974 Hymn • “A Man Can Kill With a Gun, a Bomb, or a Lance”

N THE BIBLE, our Savior is referred to as “The Word” (LOGOS). In the field of church music, it’s a sad reality that we encounter many false words. Certain companies claim to promote ‘traditional’ church music—but it’s a lie. There’s seems to be no shortage of people willing to sell inauthentic products. Consider how many SPAM emails are waiting to greet us when we open our inbox each day. The old Latin adage caveat emptor seems filled with wisdom. For my part, over these past 15 years I’ve attacked goofy, heretical, and undignified hymn lyrics. I have denounced overly predictable hymn texts which resemble a toothpaste commercial jingle. I have condemned ‘off-Broadway’ melodies suitable for Disney movies, but not the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass. I have promoted books like the Brébeuf Hymnal, since it was built upon Roman Catholic hymnody going back 1,500 years: Ad Cenam Agni; Summi Largitor Praemii; Adoro Te Devote; O Esca Viatorum; Te Deum Laudamus; Auctor Beate Saeculi; Audi Benigne Conditor; Ave Maris Stella; Christe Redemptor Omnium; Consors Paterni Luminis; Corde Natus Ex Parentis; Placare Christe Servulis, Creator Alme Siderum; Ave Vivens Hostia; Mundus Effusis Redemptus; O Gloriosa Femina; O Salutaris Hostia; Surrexit Christus Hodie; Tantum Ergo; Veni Redemptor Gentium; Veni Veni Emmanuel; Vexilla Regis Prodeunt; and so forth.

People’s Mass Book (1974) • It turns out the PEOPLE’S MASS BOOK (World Library Publications, 1974) is available on the internet archive. Looking through its pages, it would seem this book had quite a detrimental effect on the Church’s sacred music. There are 10,000+ ancient Latin hymns contained in the massive tome assembled by Father Guido Maria Dreves. Instead of any of those, the editors of the 1974 PEOPLE’S MASS BOOK used the following lyrics: “Well, it’s a new day, think new thoughts, for there’s a new way, change your hearts, there’s a new law in the land. A man can kill with a knife of steel, with a gun, a bomb or a lance, a man can kill with a glance.”

* PDF Download • People’s Mass Book (1974)

—“Well, It’s A New Day” hymn published by World Library Publications.

Looking For The Good • When it came time to assemble the Brébeuf Hymnal, what were the editors supposed to do? Creating a ‘new’ tradition was considered unacceptable—and rightly so. Furthermore, they had made the decision to firmly reject any and all junky hymns. In the end, they combed through countless hymnals and took only what was best. For instance, an earlier version of the People’s Mass Book included a beautiful melody (PDF) called TOULON. The following is a live recording by my choir from Los Angeles (which consisted 100% of volunteer singers):

To access this hymn's media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here.

Even Further Back • At the bottom of each page in the Brébeuf Hymnal, a footnote provides all the instances in which historical Catholic hymnals have used each melody—something no other hymnal does. Because of this, no one could ever accuse the Brébeuf editors of “inventing” a brand new tradition. Here’s an instance of TOULON as printed in a Roman Catholic hymnal from 1859:

Discouragement • I sometimes feel my writings have fallen upon deaf ears. I say this because (fairly frequently) I see colleagues taking the “lazy route” when it comes to hymnody. All I can do is continue to try to promote what I know to be good and true and right. On the other hand, sometimes messages I receive make me feel I am making a difference. I recently had a choir member leave, and she wrote to me as follows:

“What a blessing it has been to be in your choir! It has been a highlight of my life. But for many personal reasons, it is time to make the move back. I do not like ‘goodbyes’ and will greatly miss the absolutely beautiful music I was privileged to join in singing with Saint Mary’s choir this past year. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the opportunity, Jeff. Much love and prayers to you, your family and the amazing choir members.”

A few weeks ago, one of our parishioners who is mother to 11 children (!!!) wrote to me as follows regarding the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal:

“I think the Brébeuf hymnal should

be in every parish because it is an

absolute treasure of Catholic artistry,

theology, and history. It both unites

us with centuries of Catholic tradition

and bridges that tradition to the present

by making the songs accessible and easy

to learn. Every week I feel like l’ve

been shown a new treasure, a song from

our rich Catholic heritage that I may

have never heard, but instantly love.

The theology of the songs is

inspirational and instructional.

Compared to the Protestant-inspired

hymn books I’ve experienced in the

past at multiple parishes, I feel

like this would go a long way in

helping categorize and form

parishioners in the true depth of

Catholic theology and spirituality.”

