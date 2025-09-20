PDF Download • Communion (25th Sn. Ord.)

This coming Sunday, 21 September 2025, is the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Year C). The COMMUNION ANTIPHON with honor of Eustace Ahatsistari shimmers with resplendence. It comes Psalm 118 (the lengthiest psalm) which is an “alphabetical acrostic.” That means each verse begins with the successive letter of the Hebrew alphabet. The psalmist chose eight (8) synonyms—law, statutes, commands, ordinances, decrees, precepts, words, and promise—and in his strophes of eight verses apiece planned (perhaps) to use a different synonym in each verse. In his translation of the Bible, Monsignor Ronald Knox miraculously managed to preserve the alphabetical acrostic. Dr. Herbert Finberg later exclaimed: “No living writer possesses a greater command over the English language than Monsignor Knox.”

