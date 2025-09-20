Corpus Christi Watershed

Pope Saint Paul VI (3 April 1969): “Although the text of the Roman Gradual—at least that which concerns the singing—has not been changed, the Entrance antiphons and Communions antiphons have been revised for Masses without singing.”

Views from the Choir Loft

PDF Download • Communion (25th Sn. Ord.)

·

This coming Sunday, 21 September 2025, is the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Year C). The COMMUNION ANTIPHON with honor of Eustace Ahatsistari shimmers with resplendence. It comes Psalm 118 (the lengthiest psalm) which is an “alphabetical acrostic.” That means each verse begins with the successive letter of the Hebrew alphabet. The psalmist chose eight (8) synonyms—law, statutes, commands, ordinances, decrees, precepts, words, and promise—and in his strophes of eight verses apiece planned (perhaps) to use a different synonym in each verse. In his translation of the Bible, Monsignor Ronald Knox miraculously managed to preserve the alphabetical acrostic. Dr. Herbert Finberg later exclaimed: “No living writer possesses a greater command over the English language than Monsignor Knox.”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.