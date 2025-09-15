How do you pronounce this word in Latin?

HIS YEAR, the second Sunday of November will be replaced by a special feast: Dedicatio Basilicae Lateranensis. Where did the feast come from? Why is this feast so weighty that it “overpowers” a Sunday? If you scroll down to the bottom, I attempt to provide the answer to both questions. Today, however, I would like to narrow my focus to the COMMUNION ANTIPHON (Jerúsalem Quae Aedificátur Ut Cívitas), which is familiar to us since it’s traditionally sung on the 4th Sunday of Lent.

One Latin Word • More specifically, today I focus on a single word from that COMMUNION ANTIPHON: idípsum. For many years, we have attempted to explain Trochee Trouble, with varying levels of success. Countless readers still struggle to comprehend it, but this single word—idípsum—illustrates the problem admirably. See if you can tell the difference between the FRENCH TROCHEE and the GERMAN TROCHEE:

Disunity • The long and short of it (pardon the pun) has to do with language. The French place accents on the final syllables whereas the German language has ‘heavy’ or ‘stressed’ tonic accents. Because Dom Mocquereau was French, he favored the final accent of each word—perhaps hoping those unfamiliar with Latin wouldn’t notice. The German school took a different approach. As a result, the EDITIO VATICANA is sung differently depending on which Trochee ‘school’ is adopted.

Analysis • I feel that singing idípsum according to the French school would be quite painful for anyone who truly knows Latin. Do you agree or disagree?

9 November • Dedication of the Lateran Basilica

As the anniversary of the dedication of a cathedral is kept as a solemn festival in all the churches of a diocese, so the dedication of the Church of Saint John Lateran, the cathedral of the Supreme Pontiff, is everywhere celebrated. The first mention of the Lateran in ecclesiastical history is that of Optatus of Milevis who relates that a Council against the Donatists was held within its walls. About this time Constantine gave to the Church of Rome the ancient Palace of the Laterani, part of the dowry of his wife, Fausta. From that time onwards the Lateran became the ordinary residence of the Popes, and may be regarded as a memorial of that long series of holy Pontiffs who inhabited it during the course of nearly ten centuries. Those walls, now nearly two thousand years old, have seen many important events in history and have figured in poetry and in art, whilst they sheltered a dynasty of Pontiffs who ruled longer than any dynasty of kings. Here, at the suggestion of Pope Sylvester, Constantine the Great transformed or constructed the first basilica dedicated to the Saviour at Rome. In the Twelfth Century, on account of the baptistery, it was dedicated to Saint John the Baptist and began to be called Saint John Lateran. In the early Middle Ages the Pope officiated, not at one church only, but in all the basilicas and titles within and without the city. On great solemnities and for ordinations and coronations, he officiated at Saint Peter’s. When the observance of the stations declined, the Lateran was ranked as the Papal residence, and the basilica was looked upon as a cathedral with regard to the other titular churches of the city. As papal cathedral and mother of all the churches, the Basilica of the Saviour has been clothed with the dignity of a symbol of the Pontifical authority in the eyes of the Catholic world. The Liturgy has also concentrated in her ritual this belief held by the household of the faith, and Pius X raised the feast which we celebrate today to the same rank of a double of the second class for the entire Latin Church, as is held by the great feasts of the religious year. In this basilica and the Latern Palace five ecumenical councils were held, besides twenty synods. The basilica, after its destruction, was rebuilt by Benedict XIII and consecrated on 9 November 1726. Since that time the feast has been kept in the Universal Church. The dedication of a church is an important liturgical event. It is not the same thing to pray in private, or to pray in the sacred sanctuary and to take part in the rites of Catholic Liturgy. By reason of its consecration the Church is the throne of God’s mercy, the place chosen by Him, and where He chiefly condescends to work our salvation. Here we know He listens to our prayers; here Jesus is pleased to receive from the assembly of believers that solemn, public, and united adoration which is due to Him.

Older liturgical books—such as Catholic Almanac & Laity’s Directory (Baltimore)—call it: “Dedication of St. Saviour’s.” The Basilica of Saint John Lateran is the cathedral of the diocese of Rome and the official ecclesiastical seat of the Holy Father. The Basilica is also called the “Church of Holy Savior” or the “Church of Saint John Baptist.”

