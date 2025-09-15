Cheap! Cheap! Cheap!

It’s always amusing to see old diocesan newspapers—in huge capital letters—advertising the Cheapest Catholic Paper in the United States. The correspondent who sent this to me added: “I can think of certain composers, published by large companies in our own day, who could truthfully brag about the most tawdry compositions in the world!” I wonder what she could have meant by such a cryptic comment…

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.