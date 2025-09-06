PDF Download • Draft Copy (Pamphlet)

A few days ago, I posted a draft copy of this 12-page pamphlet with citations about the laity’s “full, conscious, and active participation.” Its basic point or message is that choir directors should never feel embarrassed to teach real choral music because Vatican II explicitly ordered them to do that! We’ve received tons of mail regarding that pamphlet, with many excellent suggestions for improvement. Please feel free to chime in!

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.