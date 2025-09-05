Is ‘Chant’ a Generic Word for ‘Sing’ ? • No!

FEW YEARS AGO, I was reading an article by a prominent Catholic music publisher, authored by a prominent Catholic composer about the meaning behind the term “chant.” The article was attempting to reduce the term “chant” to a generic label, simply meaning “to sing.” According to this interpretation, any sung text—from folk tunes to contemporary praise songs—could be called “chant.” But this is a grave mischaracterization. In the context of the Catholic liturgy, “chant” has historically and consistently referred to a particular form: Gregorian chant, the musical treasure of the Church’s tradition. It is not merely a generic mode of vocal expression but a defined, sacred musical language formed and fostered within the heart of the Church.

Obscuring the Meaning • To call any form of liturgical singing “chant” is to obscure the meaning the Church has always attributed to Gregorian chant. This sacred repertory developed during the first millennium of Christian worship, shaped by monastic prayer, Roman liturgical practice, and the solemnity of the Latin rite. It is the fruit of contemplation and the intimate pairing of sacred text with sacred melody. Far from being one option among many, Gregorian chant is the liturgical music that the Church has most clearly and consistently privileged.

This point is not speculative or interpretive; it is affirmed in magisterial texts and conciliar documents. The Second Vatican Council’s Sacrosanctum Concilium, the Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy, declares unequivocally: “The Church acknowledges Gregorian chant as proper to the Roman liturgy: therefore, other things being equal, it should be given pride of place in liturgical services” (SC, 116). This is not an offhanded remark but a doctrinal directive embedded in a key conciliar constitution. The phrase “pride of place” (or “principal place”, principem locum) indicates not merely preference but primacy—Gregorian chant is to be the normative sound of the Roman rite.

Comments from Popes • Pope Pius X, often considered the modern father of Catholic liturgical renewal, echoed this in his 1903 motu proprio, Tra le sollecitudini, writing:

“Gregorian chant has always been regarded as the supreme model for sacred music… [and] is the chant proper to the Roman Church, the only chant she has inherited from the ancient Fathers, which she has jealously guarded through the centuries in her liturgical books.”

For Pius X, chant was not simply a historical style but a living, central tradition—the standard by which all other liturgical music should be measured. Pope Paul VI continued this emphasis in the wake of the Second Vatican Council. In his 1974 document Jubilate Deo, he issued a small booklet of basic Gregorian chants and encouraged all parishes to learn them. This was not an act of nostalgia but of renewal.

“Would you therefore take steps to ensure that at least the minimum repertory of Gregorian chant is learned by the faithful and used in liturgical celebrations?”

He asked bishops around the world. Clearly, for Pope Paul VI, Gregorian chant was not an optional relic of the past but a necessary expression of the Church’s present worship. More recently, Pope Benedict XVI, in Sacramentum Caritatis (2007), reaffirmed this same teaching:

“The liturgical action is imbued with music… Certainly as far as the liturgy of the Latin Church is concerned, I desire, in accordance with the request of the Synod Fathers, that Gregorian chant be suitably esteemed and employed as the chant proper to the Roman liturgy.”

Again and again, the Church does not refer to chant in general but Gregorian chant in particular, as the ideal form of sung worship. Why this insistence? Why this specific focus on one style? Because Gregorian chant, more than any other form of music, is wedded to the liturgical text. It arises organically from the Latin language of the Roman Rite and serves to elevate the Word of God and the prayers of the Church without drawing undue attention to itself. Its melodic contour and rhythmic fluidity reflect the natural cadence of the sacred text, making it not merely music set to words, but music born from words. The Church prizes it not only for its antiquity, but for its fittingness, its sacrality, and its capacity to draw the worshiper into deeper contemplation.

Don’t Mince Words • To reduce the term “chant” to a generic synonym for “singing” is to flatten this rich heritage into a vague abstraction. Gregorian chant is not merely one option in a musical buffet. It is the musical voice of the Roman Rite, carefully cultivated over centuries, and held up by the Church as the most authentic and spiritually fruitful way of singing the liturgy. In an age of musical pluralism and personal taste, it is tempting to treat all sacred music as equally appropriate for Mass. But the Church does not share this relativism. She continues, even in the 21st century, to “beg” her musicians—not to quote one liturgist too strongly—to return to chant, not as a rejection of the new, but as a re-centering on the sacred. As Pope Pius X wrote, sacred music must “possess in the highest degree the qualities proper to the liturgy, especially holiness and goodness of form.” Gregorian chant exemplifies these qualities. It is with caution that we label everything “chant” and start recognizing, preserving, and singing what chant truly is: the preferred musical palette of the heavenly banquet.

