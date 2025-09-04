PDF Download • 3 September

According to the MISSALE RECENS, the Feast of Saint Gregory the Great occurs on 3 September (the date Gregory became pope). Formerly, his feast was celebrated during Lent, on 12 March (the day Gregory died). In Latin, the feast is: Die 3 Septembris: S. Gregorii Magni, papæ et Ecclesiæ doctoris. you can download the Latin Introit, the Latin Offertory, as well as the Communion with gorgeous fauxbordon in English. Abbat Joseph Pothier—along with Dom André Mocquereau, Bishop Laurent Janssens, Father De Santi, and other Gregorian superstars—sang with a choir of 1,210 voices (from 36 different Roman colleges) under the direction of Monsignor Antonio Rella. That Mass included the “Alma cohors,” a special SEQUENCE for Saint Gregory…much to the dismay of those who believe in strict adherence to rubrics. The Mass on 11 April 1904 was celebrated by Pope Saint Pius X, at the great GREGORIAN CONGRESS held in Rome “to mark the 13th Centenary of the death of Saint Gregory the Great.” Someday, there’s much I’d love to say about this congress. We even have recordings (!) from it (made in 1904 by the Gramophone Company) with choirs conducted by Dom Pothier, Dom Mocquereau, Dom Janssens, Monsignor Rella, Baron Kanzler, and others.

