Brave Schola Director Posts ‘Live’ Recording

ROWING UP in the 1990s, our rich suburban parish employed the normal ‘sacro-pop’ common in those days: Let Us Build A City Of God (Dan Schutte); Abba Father (Carey Landry); Like A Sunflower (Glory & Praise Hymnal); Sing Hey For The Carpenter (GIA PUBLICATIONS); Anthem (Tom Conry); Peace Is Flowing Like a River (Carey Landry); Let Us Be Bread (GIA PUBLICATIONS); Yahweh, I Know You Are Near (Dan Schutte); and so forth. In high school, I attended daily Mass, spent more time in prayer, and intensely studied the Catholic Faith. I came to realize something; and it changed my life. It dawned on me that if we really believe the SECOND PERSON OF THE BLESSED TRINITY becomes present during Mass—which every Catholic must—we will never sing goofy, effeminate, off-Broadway songs in the musical style of a toothpaste commercial or Disney movie.

Only Me • As I’ve made clear over and over, I’m only speaking for myself on this blog. I don’t speak for our contributors nor insist others adopt my views. But I believe it’s scandalous that the USCCB gave official approval to a setting based on “My Little Pony” which modifies the official text. I also feel it’s scandalous to use a Mass setting in which the composer admitted to mimicking the film Back To The Future (1985). Heretical lyrics no longer shock priests or bishops; indeed, a hymn from GIA PUBLICATIONS has the congregation sing: “We are each other’s bread and wine” (view screenshot).

Failed Career • The point of my career has been to attempt to demonstrate that ‘ordinary’ parishes need never resort to goofy, undignified, off-Broadway music. Has my career been a success or a failure? Have I helped people out there? Have I genuinely helped even one person? I really don’t know … but it’s a fight worth fighting, win or lose.

We Came Back • I wish you could hear the choir sing at my parish. The choral sounds they produce are so beautiful. It’s a refreshing delight to hear these volunteers! Unfortunately, microphones seldom reproduce choral sound accurately. Our choir returned to singing last Sunday. Nevertheless, I include (below) a few excerpts for curious minds. The choir consists 100% of volunteers, and when it comes to a particular young man, last Sunday was the 2nd time in his life he’s ever sung in a choir.

Fauxbourdon Communion • The distribution of Holy Communion takes a long time at our church, because it’s packed. Therefore, we normally utilize the “extra” psalm verses provided at the magnificent feasts website. By doing this, I can include our women singers. Here’s a Fauxbourdon excerpt from last Sunday:

Our women sang a beautiful Irish hymn: #770 from the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal:

Sometimes we sing hymns in SATB without organ. Here is #27 from the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal:

Renewal of Challenge • In many recent articles, I’ve been recommending the Brébeuf Hymnal, which I feel is indispensable for any serious Catholic choirmaster. (I certainly couldn’t run my choral program without it.) I don’t use the “P-word” word lightly, but I’m comfortable calling the BRÉBEUF HYMNAL peerless. Indeed, one of the main authors for the Church Music Association of America weblog declared (6/10/2022) that the BRÉBEUF HYMNAL “has no parallel and not even any close competitor.” For years, I’ve been searching for a qualified partner who’s willing to debate this assertion over zoom. Today—26 August 2025—I respectfully renew my challenge. Our website garners millions of hits, but so far nobody has accepted my challenge.

