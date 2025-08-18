Now Online! • “Rare Latin + English Missal” (Burns and Oates, 1961) — 1,737 pages

N TERMS OF sheer beauty—its dark printing that hasn’t faded in more than half a century; its luscious red ink used on every page (not just the ORDO MISSAE); its meticulous type-setting arrangement with Latin alongside English—this Missal was peerless until the Edmund Campion Missal, 3rd edition appeared 80+ years later. Nobody knows who was in charge of this edition, nor who wrote its elegant translations. They are based upon the majestic Bible translation by Monsignor Knox, but they have been (rightly) adjusted to fit the variant used in the traditional Proprium Missae. The fabulous translation by Monsignor Knox was (inexplicably) not chosen for this edition, but that can be found—printed with sumptuous full color—in the Campion, 3rd edition. I’d give anything to know who was responsible for creating this Missal. Whoever edited the propers and orations was truly educated. Consider the lofty language used for the INTROIT on the 13th Sunday after Pentecost:

Bethink thee, Lord, of thy covenant;

wilt thou leave us quite forgotten,

souls unbefriended but for thee?

Bestir thyself, O Lord, to vindicate

thy own cause, and do not neglect

the plea of thy suppliants.

Our blog contributors, Matthew Frederes and Cynthia Ostrowski, collaborated to make this entire book freely available to the entire world without even a login:

* Complete Download • 1961 Missal

—“The Missal in Latin and English” (London, 1961).

Summary • What can I say about this fantastic production? It’s probably best to let its 1,737 pages speak for it. As I mentioned, I’d give anything to find out the name of its editor, a priest (most likely) who painstakingly crafted each marvelous translation—INTROIT, COLLECT, GRADUAL, etc.—into English. The Holy Week alterations by Pope Pius XII are included, so you’ll notice the Renewal of Baptismal Promises given in both Latin and English. On page 374, there’s a splendid English translation of “CRUX FIDELIS” which I’d never encountered before. It’s extremely ‘British’ but glorious. Without question, this is one of the rarest (and most valuable) treasures our organization has ever made available to the world.

